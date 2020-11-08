LEV Vs MOB Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Winners of today’s encounter end up cantering their way into the much yearned for top 4 spots.

We might only be in the opening exchanges of the 2020-21 edition of the Bundesliga but despite that, today’s clash is one either side will be eager to fathom a win from. With both Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach set to challenge for a top 4 finish this season, three points for either side today could act as a real defining moment in the top 4 race.

Currently just about edging Borussia Monchengladbach by the one point and one spot, fifth placed Bayer Leverkusen make a foray into today’s clash as one of the two unbeaten sides in the league. This is a side fast propelling itself into the pinnacles of the league standings, a club which has won all of its last three fixtures.

Routing Freiburg 4-2 the last time around, Bayer Leverkusen for the first time this season showed that their attack can be just as lethal as their defence. Everything is falling into place for the side at the moment, a club where all the pieces are coming together to complete the puzzle.

LEV Vs MOB Fantasy Probable Winner

Despite this electric form, Bayer Leverkusen know they stare at a real task when Borussia Monchengladbach come calling today. The visiting team is unbeaten in its last five outings, a period which includes a 1-0 win against RB Leipzig this week.

This clash is going to be a hotly contested and feisty affair, one which should title in Bayer Leverkusen’s way owing to their slightly better attack.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Paulinho and Arias are both out with injuries for Bayer Leverkusen.

Andreas will be sitting the tie out with an injury problem.

Bayer Leverkusen

Hradecky, L Bender, S Bender, Tapsoba, Sinkgraven, Wirtz, Baumgartlinger, Amiri, Bailey, Alario, Diaby

Borussia Monchengladbach

Sommer, Lainer, Ginter, Elvedi, Bensebaini, Hofmann, Neuhaus, Herrmann, Stindl, Thuram, Plea

Bundesliga 2019-20

Match: Bayer Leverkusen Vs Borussia Monchengladbach

Date And Time: 8th November, Sunday- 11:00pm IST

Venue: BayArena, Leverkusen

Telecast: FanCode

Top Goal Scorer

Bayer Leverkusen

Borussia Monchengladbach

Jonas: 2 Goals, 4 Assists

Bygone Encounter

Freiburg Vs Bayer Leverkusen: 2-4

Borussia Monchengladbach Vs RB Leipzig: 1-0

Goal-Keeper

Yans Sommer was immaculate last season and he’s replicating that form this time around as well. Despite coming across a RB Leipzig onslaught, he refused to be fazed, a player who blocked everything thrown at him to pull off a win for the club.

Defenders

Letting in just five goals past them in six matches, this Bayer Leverkusen has stayed true to its identity this season as well. Traditionally considered one of the toughest clubs to score against, the side has once again taken of the identity of a stringent and impenetrable defence.

Adding to that defensive resillinace, Lars Bender has helped himself to two assists as well to make him the first pick from the side. Sven Bednar and Daley Sinkgraven join up with him with the side always looking good for a cleansheet.

Midfielders

Although Borussia Monchengladbach know they stare at a real challenge today, one player who can guide them towards a win is Jonas Hofmann. He has been the focal point of his side’s attack, a player whose expansive skill set has seen him pull off two goals and four assists.

Lars Stindl who has the two goals as well will partner up with Jonas while the one assist for Kerem Demirbay sees us opt for his services from the home side along with Moussa Diaby.

Strikers

Scorer of the four goals for Bayer Leverkusen, Lucas Alario has lived upto his reputation this season. The striker has been aided well by Leon Bailey who has strung together the two assists with the two players complimenting each other.

The opposition meanwhile see striker Alassane Plea close out our team for the day courtesy of the one goal he’s thumped home.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Alario’s four goals will see him earn our side’s captaincy while Hofmann is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Sommer, Lars, Sven, Sinkgraven, Demirbay, Diaby, Hofmann, Stindl, Alario, Bailey, Plea

