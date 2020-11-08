LEI Vs WOL Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Tasty contest on our hands today with two sides vying for a Europa League spot taking on each other.

Across the last year, both Leicester City and Wolverhampton have stood tall amongst their competitors to emerge as two of the most sublime sides in the league outside of the top 6. Progressive attacking units, both the clubs have won us over with consistency and ruthless to write home about.

And both the clubs have ensured that they have brought that form into this edition of the Premier League as well. Akin to the bygone edition, Leicester City have come out all guns blazing, a team which has embedded in every nook and cranny all the nitty gritties needed to blow sides apart with the attacking gameplan.

It’s an approach which saw them wipe the floor with Leeds United the last gameweek, a win which took them all the way into third place. The club is slowly emerging as an extremely staunch and stringent opposition, a side which is bound to make even Wolverhampton wary and cautious today.

Probable Winner

Wolverhampton however themselves are a side which teams hate taking on. Unbeaten in their last four fixtures, the club will match Leicester City every step of the way in this closely contested matchup.

We envisage either side getting loads of opportunities to win this one but each side should eventually manage to cancel each other to walk away with a well-earned point.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Timothy, Wilfred, Ricardo, Daniel and Caglar are all set to miss out on another tie with all the injured players yet to get the go ahead from the doctors.

Wolverhampton’s Jonny and Marcal will continue to attribute their time away from the game to injury issues.

Leicester City

Schmeichel, Fofana, Evans, Fuchs, Albrighton, Tielemans, Mendy, Justin, Praet, Barnes, Vardy

Wolverhampton

Patricio, Boly, Coady, Kilman, Semedo, Dendoncker, Neves, Ait-Nouri, Neto, Jimenez, Podence

Match Details

Premier League 2020-21

Match: Leicester City Vs Tottenham

Date And Time: 8th November, Sunday- 7:30pm IST

Venue: King Power Stadium, Leicester

Television: Star Sports Select 2/HD

Bygone Encounter

Leeds United Vs Leicester City: 1-4

Wolverhampton Vs Crystal Palace: 2-0

LEI Vs WOL Fantasy Team Picks

Goal-Keeper

Kasper Schmeichel from Leicester City once again earns a place in our side as the shot stopper for the contest. The goal-keeper has as ever been an assured pair of gloves, a name who hasn’t been the easiest of figures to score against.

Defenders

Max Kilman has taken absolutely no time to nail down his place in Wolverhampton’s backline. Inside the space of a couple of weeks, he’s displaced Roman Saiss by clobbering everything sent down his place to pull off a string of tackles and blocks.

Rayan-Ait Nouri made the most of his maiden outing, scoring for Wolverhampton against Crystal Place with counterpart Nelson Semedo joining up with him for encounter. Leicester City on the other hand see James Justin nail his spot in our team, a player who has emerged as an extremely crucial defender for his club since the onset of the week.

Midfielders

Youri Tielemans showed ever since his arrival at Leicester City, he’s had no qualms in settling into the club like a fish takes to water. He’s not only taken control of his side’s midfield, spraying the ball all over the park to transition possession from defence to attack but scored twice for the club against Leeds United.

Harvey Barnes scored on the day as well while Wolverhampton will be represented by Pedro Neto who pulled off an assist against Crystal Palace.

Strikers

Scoring off that assist was Daniel Podence to register his second goal of the season. Joining the two is striker Raul Jimenez, Wolverhampton’s top scorer yet again with 4 goals to his name.

Jamie Vardy had a goal and two assists on his first full return from an injury, figures which make him a must have pick for us.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Vardy’s seven goals see him captain our team for the day while Raul is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Kasper, Rayan, Nelson, Klima, James, Youri, Barnes, Neto, Daniel, Vardy

