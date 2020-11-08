Glover Teixeira has ignited the dormant Light Heavyweight division with his impressive display at UFC Vegas 13.

With his incredible win over Thiago Santos at UFC Vegas 13, Glover Teixeira has put forth a resounding statement in relation to the Light Heavyweight title contention. The 41-year-old, who stepped inside the Octagon on Saturday, with odds against him, showcased his wrestling acumen in the match and submitted his opponent at the 1:49 mark of Round 3.

He, with this victory certainly broke the taxing stereotypes that often gets associated with a fighter who is seemingly at the twilight of his career. However, after eliminating two of the most fierce competitors in the form of Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos in succession, and thereby taking the current undefeated streak to 5-0, the “Sledgehammer” is not only far from swinging his dynamite hands the last time, but also is a frontrunner to grab the title shot.

Glover Teixeira’s Benign Appeal To Dana White

After the match-up, Glover Teixeira made a considerate request to Dana White to make him go one-on-one against Jan Blachowicz, and curtail his wait to fight for the top prize.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) on Nov 7, 2020 at 10:27pm PST

Noticing his dominant display at the fight night, the current Light Heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz and the concerned belt’s former holder Jon Jones, approved Teixeira’s position to advance for the gold bout, via Twitter.

Great fight and incredible run by @gloverteixeira. You totally deserve to fight for the title and get taste of the #LegendaryPolishPower. If Adesanya can’t wait till March, let’s go 👊 #UFCVegas13 — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) November 8, 2020

Glovers the new goat — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 8, 2020

Somebody give the man his shot — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 8, 2020

Dana White On Glover Teixeira’s Impressive Win

Dana White, who often addresses the media after the culmination of a fight night, did not take a seat this time, however, in an exclusive interview with ESPN he expressed his views about what took place at Vegas 13.

On being asked about Glover Teixeira, the UFC president conveyed, he heard what Teixeira said and would consider his application.

“He is not wrong. It’s like I deserve this shot, he’s been here forever. He’s on a streak, he looked great tonight. And what’s funny is every time I count this guy out and think that I don’t know if he’s gotta. He proves me wrong. He looked incredible tonight.”

White continued, and threw light on what’s next for Glover, since Israel Adesanya is set to be the next opponent for Jan Blachowicz.

“We need to figure out. But, I heard him and I agree with him, and I’m taking him serious. So, yeah I’m not going to doubt this guy anymore.”

