“I disagree with the direction we have taken on racing”- Toto Wolff on oversized “supermarket parking lot” kind of race tracks in Formula 1.

With the introduction or rather return of certain old school race tracks in Formula 1 calendar 2020, the authorities have amassed praises from fans and drivers for the thrilling racing they have witnessed at these venues.

Now, F1 further plans to add these venues even in the 2021 calendar and Toto Wolff spoke about how the exclusion of these circuits was taking the sport in the wrong direction earlier, and believes F1 should learn from the circuits that have received popular acclaim.

“I’ve always been very vocal about that I disagree with the direction we have taken on racing on oversized supermarket parking lots because it takes the factor of the driver, his skill, away,” said Wolff.

“Therefore I really like racing in Imola, I like racing in Mugello and the tracks where you really analyse [matters] if you make a mistake. I think we need to bring gravel back to make sure [when] you [are] flying off that you can’t rejoin without any damage to your car.”

“I think you probably can adapt most of the circuits to that kind of standard but these classic and historic race tracks will always have a soul and now you can say that from the modern circuits .”

“Bahrain has a soul also because we’ve been in Bahrain a long time and these guys have been partners to F1 for a long time – but maybe we need to adapt the circuits in exactly the way I’ve described.”

“Again, I am not a circuit designer, I am just giving you my feedback from an ex-racing driver and based on the TV pictures that I’ve seen from Mugello, Portimao and Imola.”

New 23 race calendar to be released soon

Formula 1 recently revealed that it will lengthen its calendar for 2021 to 23 races in a year, with the recent most addition being Saudi Arabia, which reportedly received major criticism by the Human Rights groups.

These groups are further questioning the pledges taken by FIA and Formula 1 to curb the social issues like racism and discrimination when it is joining hands with a state that is accused of several Human rights violations.

On the other, the 23-race calendar overall has also received complaints from the drivers and teams, as it apparently projects a tedious work-schedule across the year.