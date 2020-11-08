Through 2 Quarters

The Minnesota Vikings were expected to win this one, and so far that’s exactly how it’s playing out. the Vikings have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Detroit Lions 20-10 at halftimeMinnesota has been riding high on the performance of RB Dalvin Cook, who has rushed for one TD and 66 yards on nine carries in addition to catching two passes for 46 yards.

Minnesota has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, all signs point to yes.

Who’s Playing

Detroit @ Minnesota

Current Records: Detroit 3-4; Minnesota 2-5

What to Know

The Detroit Lions haven’t won a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings since Oct. 1 of 2017, but they’ll be looking to end the drought Sunday. The Lions and Minnesota will face off in an NFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota will be strutting in after a victory while Detroit will be stumbling in from a loss.

The game between Detroit and the Indianapolis Colts last week was not a total blowout, but with Detroit falling 41-21 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the defeat, Detroit had strong showings from QB Matthew Stafford, who passed for three TDs and 336 yards on 42 attempts, and WR Marvin Jones, who snatched two receiving TDs. Stafford ended up with a passer rating of 143.20.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn’t a dominant performance, the Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 28-22 last week. RB Dalvin Cook went supernova for Minnesota as he rushed for three TDs and 163 yards on 30 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD. One of the most thrilling moments was Cook’s 50-yard TD reception down the left side of the field in the third quarter. Cook’s sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Detroit is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Detroit’s loss took them down to 3-4 while Minnesota’s win pulled them up to 2-5. Allowing an average of 30.57 points per game, Minnesota hadn’t exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We’ll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium — Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium — Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $79.00

Odds

The Vikings are a 3.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Minnesota have won seven out of their last ten games against Detroit.

Dec 08, 2019 – Minnesota 20 vs. Detroit 7

Oct 20, 2019 – Minnesota 42 vs. Detroit 30

Dec 23, 2018 – Minnesota 27 vs. Detroit 9

Nov 04, 2018 – Minnesota 24 vs. Detroit 9

Nov 23, 2017 – Minnesota 30 vs. Detroit 23

Oct 01, 2017 – Detroit 14 vs. Minnesota 7

Nov 24, 2016 – Detroit 16 vs. Minnesota 13

Nov 06, 2016 – Detroit 22 vs. Minnesota 16

Oct 25, 2015 – Minnesota 28 vs. Detroit 19

Sep 20, 2015 – Minnesota 26 vs. Detroit 16

