Who’s Playing

Baltimore @ Indianapolis

Current Records: Baltimore 5-2; Indianapolis 5-2

What to Know

The Baltimore Ravens will square off against the Indianapolis Colts on the road at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. These two teams have allowed few points on average (the Ravens 18.86, Indianapolis 19.43), so any points scored will be well earned.

Baltimore didn’t finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 28-24 to the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Sunday. Despite 236 more yards than Pittsburgh, Baltimore could not convert that extra yardage to scores. Baltimore’s defeat shouldn’t obscure the performances of RB J.K. Dobbins, who picked up 113 yards on the ground on 15 carries, and RB Gus Edwards, who punched in one rushing touchdown. This was the first time Dobbins has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between the Colts and the Detroit Lions this past Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Indianapolis wrapped it up with a 41-21 victory on the road. Indianapolis QB Philip Rivers was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 262 yards on 33 attempts. Rivers ended up with a passer rating of 166.40.

This next game is expected to be close, with the Ravens going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. Now might not be the best time to take Baltimore against the spread since they’ve let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Baltimore and the Colts now sit at an identical 5-2. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Baltimore enters the matchup with 14 forced fumbles, which is the best in the league. As for Indianapolis, they enter the matchup having picked the ball off 11 times, good for first in the NFL.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ravens are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Colts, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Baltimore won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.