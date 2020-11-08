Who’s Playing
New Orleans @ Tampa Bay
Current Records: New Orleans 5-2; Tampa Bay 6-2
What to Know
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven’t won a game against the New Orleans Saints since Sept. 9 of 2018, but they’ll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. The Buccaneers and New Orleans will face off in an NFC South battle at 8:20 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 30.88 points per game.
It was a close one, but this past Monday Tampa Bay sidestepped the New York Giants for a 25-23 victory. The overall outcome was to be expected, but New York made it more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted. Tampa Bay’s QB Tom Brady did his thing and passed for two TDs and 279 yards on 40 attempts. Brady ended up with a passer rating of 145.10.
Most of the squad’s points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 13. K Ryan Succop delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.
Speaking of close games: it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Saints ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Sunday with a 26-23 win over the Chicago Bears. New Orleans can attribute much of their success to RB Alvin Kamara, who caught nine passes for 96 yards, and QB Drew Brees, who passed for two TDs and 280 yards on 41 attempts. Brees ended up with a passer rating of 149.10.
Most of the squad’s points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 14. K Wil Lutz delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.
The wins brought the Buccaneers up to 6-2 and the Saints to 5-2. Tampa Bay is 4-1 after wins this season, New Orleans 3-1.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium — Tampa, Florida
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Buccaneers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Saints, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -108
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New Orleans have won seven out of their last 11 games against Tampa Bay.
- Sep 13, 2020 – New Orleans 34 vs. Tampa Bay 23
- Nov 17, 2019 – New Orleans 34 vs. Tampa Bay 17
- Oct 06, 2019 – New Orleans 31 vs. Tampa Bay 24
- Dec 09, 2018 – New Orleans 28 vs. Tampa Bay 14
- Sep 09, 2018 – Tampa Bay 48 vs. New Orleans 40
- Dec 31, 2017 – Tampa Bay 31 vs. New Orleans 24
- Nov 05, 2017 – New Orleans 30 vs. Tampa Bay 10
- Dec 24, 2016 – New Orleans 31 vs. Tampa Bay 24
- Dec 11, 2016 – Tampa Bay 16 vs. New Orleans 11
- Dec 13, 2015 – New Orleans 24 vs. Tampa Bay 17
- Sep 20, 2015 – Tampa Bay 26 vs. New Orleans 19