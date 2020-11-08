GEF Vs VIL Fantasy Team, Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Rejoicing in jubilations, Villareal’s compelling form sees them sit in third place.

Cruising their way past Real Valladolid as they registered a 2-0 win on the day, Villareal find themselves occupying third spot in La Liga at the moment. Unbeaten in their last five fixtures, the club is a measly two points away from the revered top spot, a spot the side is fully capable of challenging form currently.

Its been a dream start to the season for the club. More so given the manner in which they had begun their soiree with two winless results threatening to set the tone for a lopsided sortie for them this time around.

However, the side refused to be to downtrodden with that start, hitting back hard to showcase their credentials with aplomb. The side has been lauded for its comprehensive and overwhelming style of play, one the club will be looking to dish out today as well as it looks to register its second win on the bounce.

Probable Winner

Where Villareal are going from strength to strength, Getafe on the other hand are still foraging for a set of meaningful results. The bygone couple of weeks have been horrid for the club with the team teetering its way to wayward results.

Its this floundering form which will put them in a quagmire today as well to see them be downed on the day.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Getafe’s Suarez is out with a suspension.

Juan and Francis are both ruled out due to their current injury issues.

Getafe

Soria, Nyom, Dakonam, Cabaco, Olivera, Diaby, Maksimovic, Arambarri, Cucurella, Mata, Hernandez

Villarreal

Asenjo, Gaspar, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza, Parejo, Iborra, Trigueros, Moreno, Alcacer, Gomez

Match Details

La Liga 2020-21

Match: Getafe Vs Villareal

Date And Time: 8th November, Sunday- 6:30pm IST

Venue: Coliseum Alfonso Perez, Getafe

Top Scorer

Getafe

Villarreal

Bygone Encounter

Valencia Vs Getafe: 2-2

Villareal Vs Real Valladolid: 2-0

GEF Vs VIL Fantasy Team Picks

Goal-Keeper

For Getafe, its time to go back to basics. It will mean the side once again paying special attention to detail to its defensive setup with the guile filled David Soria set to spearhead his side’s gameplan.

Defenders

Despite his side’s decline in form, CB Dakonam Djene has been firm and resolute as ever to see him retain his place in our setup. Villareal on the other hand see us opt for a trivalent of picks owing to the team’s sensational defensive form at the moment.

The club has kept three cleansheets in its last five fixtures and with Getafe scoring just seven times in the league, Villareal can pull off their third cleansheet in a row today. It’s a narrative which sees us reign in Alfonso Pedraza, Pau Torres and Mario Gaspar from the club.

Midfielders

Dani Parejo has been sensational and exceptional once again for Villareal, a player who has kept himself firmly involved in the side’s attacking plays to see him register the one goal. Moi Gomez will partner up with him for the tie while the home side will see us indulge in the services of Allan Nyom given the one assist he’s pulled off for the club.

Strikers

Paco Alcacer has completely taken over charge of Villareal’s attacking docket. The striker is spearheading the side’s scoring ranks with four goals in his kitty, a player who has given his side the aura of invincibility at the moment.

Gerard Moreno has been the perfect partner to him with three goals and one assist in his kitty. Getafe elsewhere see Cucho Hernandez earn a place in our setup owing to the one goal and assist he has hit home for the side.

Captain And Vice-Captain

The four goals for Paco see him captain our team while Moreno is the vice-captain.

Dream 11 Team

Soria, Djene, Pedraza, Torres, Gaspar, Parejo, Nyom, Gomez, Cucho, Moreno, Paco

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Dream 11 Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.