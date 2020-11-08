DC vs SRH Man of the Match: The all-rounder from Delhi Capitals was awarded the ‘Man of the Match’ for his significant contributions.

During the second qualifier of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi, Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs to enter the IPL finals for the first time.

Chasing a 190-run target, Sunrisers never really got off to a start which would have put them in the driver’s seat. From losing captain David Warner (2) in the second over to the likes of Priyam Garg (17) and Manish Pandey (21) also getting out inside the powerplay, SRH lost track of the chase from the word go.

Despite Kane Williamson’s 15th IPL half-century and Abdul Samad’s quickfire cameo towards the end, Sunrisers were well short of the target at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Wowwwwww!!!! Into the finals. What a fantastic display of team work!! Absolutely loved it. Well done everyone for the amazing spirit from ball 1 to the last…! Looking forward to the game against @mipaltan in finals. 👊🏻Congratulations everyone.🥳 @DelhiCapitals @IPL — Sandeep Lamichhane (@Sandeep25) November 8, 2020

It was in Capitals spearhead Kagiso Rabada’s last over, the penultimate of the innings, that Sunrisers lost three wickets to lack behind in the chase completely. With bowling figures of 4-0-29-3, Rabada was the pick of the bowlers for DC.

Apart from Rabada, Capitals all-rounder Marcus Stoinis played a pivotal role in restricting SRH to 172/8 in 20 overs with his bowling figures of 3-0-26-3 which included dismissals of Garg, Pandey and Williamson (67).

Earlier, Stoinis was asked to open the batting alongside Shikhar Dhawan (78) to provide a quickfire start. Having scored 38 (27) with the help of five fours and a six in a 86-run opening partnership, Stoinis did all he could to win the ‘Man of the Match’ award in a knockout match.

“Have done it for a couple of seasons [for Melbourne Stars] so it was nice to get an opportunity to bat at the top. There was a bit of swing early. We had a look at it first, and then we let go. I asked Rashid [Khan] what the send-off was all about but he told me he didn’t say anything. So, all fine.

“This tournament has been hard for everyone with quarantine and missing family etc. I am not sure if I will open in the final. We will speak to Ricky and see what to do. Mumbai are a very good team but I would like to say they are due an off day. See our best cricket should be enough to win so we have to play our best cricket,” Stoinis told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.