David Warner dismissal vs Delhi Capitals: The captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad was out cheaply in tonight’s knockout match.

During the second qualifier of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi, Delhi Capitals spearhead Kagiso Rabada drew first blood in the second innings in the form of Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner.

Chasing a 190-run target, losing Warner in the second over would have been the last thing which Hyderabad would have hoped for while sending him and Priyam Garg to open the batting.

It all happened on the the first ball that Rabada bowled a pinpoint yorker to sent back Warner for 2 (3). In what was an inswinging yorker, it hit Warner on his pads before hitting the stumps.

Earlier, it was Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer who won the toss and elected to bat. On the back of opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan’s 41st IPL half-century, Delhi scored a mammoth 189/3 in 20 overs. While Dhawan ended up scoring 78 (50) with the help of six fours and two sixes, Shimron Hetmyer justified his inclusion by scoring an impact-generating 42* (22) in the business end of the innings.

As far as Sunrisers’ bowlers are concerned, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma and Jason Holder picked a wicket apiece.

David Warner dismissal vs Delhi Capitals

How Twitterati reacted:

Rabada gets Warner with his first ball. Fell blow. Could be the defining moment of the match — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 8, 2020

26th wicket for Kagiso Rabada in this IPL & it’s the priced scalp of David Warner—only his second wicket in the PP — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) November 8, 2020

Rabada cleans up David Warner with his first ball! Wow! #SRHvDC #IPL2020 — ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) November 8, 2020

