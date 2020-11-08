Darby Allin dethrones Cody Rhodes to become AEW TNT Championship at Full Gear after hitting a coffin drop. The pair were later attacked after the match.

Darby Allin beat Cody to win the AEW TNT Championship. Not only did he overcome the champion, he also earned his respect with Cody raising his hands after the match after personally presenting the TNT title to the new champion.

The match delivered just as expected. It was a solid bout that included several pinfalls and a story as well. Allin outwrestled the Champion early on and frustrated him. Cody, then showed Allin why he was the champion in the first place by fighting back.

He delivered a Cross Rhodes from the top rope and could have easily won the match from there. However, his arrogance forced him to delay the pin allowing Allin the chance to mount a comeback. A Coffin Drop and a three count later, Allin was the new TNT Champion.

This was a brilliant underdog story built around Allin’s tenacity and Cody’s arrogance.

After the match, Team Tazz walked out and cut a promo before attacking both the new and former champion. Brian Cage put Allin through the Windshield of a car and tried to smash his arms in a car door before Will Hobbs ran out for the save.

