Call of Duty Mobile News: Developers tease of Night Mode & Hackney Yard Map in Season 12 update. Season 12 of Call of Duty is just around the corner & it will feature a lot of additions. Read more to find out everything that will be included in Call of Duty Mobile Season 12.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 12 is expected to start from November 12 and even the Battle Pass page is hinting that it will expire soon.

However, before the season even begins, the developers took to Twitter to announce the inclusion of a new map. The map, which is going to be called Hackney Yard is quite popular and is the main feature of Modern Warfare 2.

🌇 Almost quittin’ time here in the yard!⁣⁣ 🔴🎥 The sunset is looking great but ever wonder what it’ll look like at night? Check it out 👉🏼 https://t.co/4kd9LwM0R5⁣⁣ 🌙 Getting ready to go live with the night shift. Prepare to initiate and keep your eyes peeled. pic.twitter.com/tFWFCa9OXB — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) November 8, 2020

The Hackney Yard map is a fan-favorite and is also available to Multiplayers. The beauty of this mid-sized map is that it suits all styles of gameplay and you can always adapt to different weapons.

Call of Duty Mobile have also confirmed that this time some game modes could happen during night time. Although there was a Halloween Standoff map, players have long been urging for a proper night mode as it provides a certain to the players who enjoy playing Call of Duty Mobile.

Also Read: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War: New Map for Warzone; Developers unveil Alcatraz Island

Also Read: CoD Mobile Hacks: What are the different Call of Duty mobile hacks out there