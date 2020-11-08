After winning six Super Bowl championships over 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, Tom Brady left the brutal Northeast winters behind him and moved to the Sunshine State. His debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not go as planned, as his new team lost its 2020 NFL season-opener to the New Orleans Saints. Brady and the Buccaneers will aim for revenge when they host their NFC South rivals on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

The Buccaneers (6-2) have recovered well from the setback in New Orleans, winning six of their next seven contests, including a 25-23 road win over the New York Giants last Monday. The Saints (5-2) squandered a late 10-point lead but pulled out a 26-23 overtime victory at Chicago a day earlier. Tampa Bay is a four-point favorite in the latest Buccaneers vs. Saints odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under is 50.5. Before making any Saints vs. Buccaneers picks, you should see the latest Sunday Night Football predictions from SportsLine’s proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,600 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It’s off to a strong 15-8 roll on top-rated NFL picks this season. The model enters Week 9 on an incredible 111-73 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bucs vs. Saints. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NFL lines from William Hill and trends for Saints vs. Bucs:

Buccaneers vs. Saints spread: Tampa Bay -4

Buccaneers vs. Saints over-under: 50.5 points

Buccaneers vs. Saints money line: Tampa Bay -220, New Orleans +190

TB: Buccaneers are 0-5 against the spread in their last five Week 9 games

NO: Over has hit in all seven Saints games this season

Why the Buccaneers can cover

It didn’t take long for Brady to get familiarized with his new teammates, as he’s thrown only two interceptions over his last seven games after being picked off twice in New Orleans. Meanwhile, the 43-year-old is tied for third in the NFL with 20 touchdown passes, recording at least one in every contest while notching two or more six times. Brady has amassed 2,189 passing yards, which ranks fourth in the league.

To no one’s surprise, Brady’s favorite target with the Buccaneers has been three-time Pro-Bowler Mike Evans. The 27-year-old wideout leads Tampa Bay with 30 receptions and is second on the team with 373 yards. Evans has hauled in seven of Brady’s touchdown passes, tying him for the league lead.

Why the Saints can cover

They haven’t been pretty, but New Orleans has won each of its last four games, two in which it needed overtime. Like his counterpart, Drew Brees has a touchdown toss in every one of his outings this season, registering at least two in five of the seven contests. The 41-year-old has been intercepted only three times this year.

Brees (shoulder), multi-threat running back Alvin Kamara (foot), and wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring) are all dinged up, but all three are expected to be on the field for Sunday Night Football.

Thomas, who set an NFL record with 149 receptions last campaign, has not played since making three catches for 17 yards in the season-opening win over Tampa Bay. Fellow wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders also should return after spending two weeks on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

How to make Buccaneers vs. Saints picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning over on the total. In fact, it says Brady and Brees will combine for four touchdown passes. It also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60 percent of the time. You can only get the pick here.

So who wins Saints vs. Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football? And which side of the spread hits almost 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Saints vs. Buccaneers spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $7,600 on its NFL picks, and find out.