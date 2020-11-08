Getty Images



Rising star Ansu Fati is likely to be sidelined for an extended period of time after suffering a knee injury in Saturday’s 5-2 thrashing of Real Betis in La Liga.

The 18-year-old managed to play the first half before making way for the legendary Lionel Messi at half-time and the Argentina international went on to score twice in the second 45.

Fati, Spain’s youngest-ever goal scorer at senior level after his strike against Ukraine in UEFA’s Nations League in September, has a torn meniscus in his left knee.

Barca say that the teenager’s “necessary treatment” will be “determined in the coming days.”

Fati has scored five goals from 10 appearances across all competitions so far this season with two assists.