ATN vs INT Fantasy Prediction: Cracker of a contest on our hands today as two staunch sides set to leave no stone unturned to pull off a win.

Atalanta and Inter Milan going at loggerheads means its time to get your popcorn out. Two of the biggest and most progressive clubs in Italy, this showdown between the two is set to take the league by aplomb, clubs who will leave no stone unturned to register a win on the day.

For either club, a win takes paramount precedence given the manner in which their ongoing season has unfolded. After torching their way into the pinnacles of the 2019-20 season, both the clubs have been uncertain in the 2020-21 sortie with either side yet to really settle into the middle.

After winning three clashes on the spin to throw open the doors of the new edition, Atalanta have dwindled massively in form across the last couple of weeks. While the 2-1 win to Crotone the last game week did mange to put the brakes on a two match losing spree, the win was far from a convincing result.

Probable Winner

Fortuitously for Atalanta, Inter Milan themselves are in a real soup as well. The club has pulled off just two wins in its last five scrimmages with the club massively struggling to emulate last season’s remarkable form.

This will be a humdinger of a fixture, one where neither side will be able to pull through with this one curbing in a draw.

Team News

The trio of Marten, Mattia and Ruben will be ruled out for the upcoming contest pertaining to injuries.

Vecino and Stefano are both nursing injuries for Inter Milan.

Probable Playing XI

Atalanta

Sportiello, Toloi, Palomino, Djimsiti, Depaoli, Pasalic, Freuler, Mojica, Gomez, Ilicic, Zapata.

Inter Milan

Handanovic, Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni, Hakimi, Barella, Gagliardini, Vidal, Young, Perisic, Martinez.

Top Goal-scorer

Atalanta – Gomez: 4 Goals, 2 Assists.

Inter Milan – Romelu: 5 Goals.

ATN vs INT Fantasy Prediction

Goal-keeper

We begin our set of picks from Atalanta with their shot stopper Marco Sportiello being ingrained in our side. With the club’s defence offering little in the way of resistance and resillinace, he’s been the only saving grace with his string of saves helping stave off a carnage.

Defenders

Wingback Hans Hateboer will be his partner for the encounter, a player who has spared no expense to involve himself in the club’s attacking plays. Inter Milan will also see their wingback, Achraf Hakimi being instilled in our framework with the new entrant taking to then league like a fish takes to water.

He’s already registered two assists, ones which make him an instant pick with the tenacious CB Stefan de Vrij coming in to give him company.

Mid-fielders

Alejandro Gomez is fast making a real name for himself on the world stage. After making massive inroads at Atalanta last season, he’s now taken on the role of the club’s centrestage with his four goals and two assists seeing him top score for the side.

The returning Josip Illicic is far from the player who was manoeuvring past defences last season with personal issues hindering his career. However, his acumen is well documented to see us repose faith in him from the home side along with Mario Pasalic.

Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella was always going to be enshrined in our side for the fixture. He’s leading the ranks for the top assist provider at the club, a player who has worked the flanks to shoot in corners and passes, ones which have earned him three assists.

Marcelo Brozovic is slowly starting to regain his touch from last season to see him make a foray into our team as well.

Strikers

Romelu’s absence means Lautaro Martinez will be integral for the visiting team today. It’s a void he can easily fill with his three goals being an epitome of the worldclass striker he’s slowly carving into.

The only silver lining from Atalanta’s 5-0 trouncing at the hands of Liverpool, striker Duvan Zapata gave everything he had on the day despite getting little support from his counterparts.

Captain and vice-captain

Zapata’s two goals and two assists will see him captain our side with counterpart Gomez being the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Marco, Hakimi, Hateboer, Stefan, Gomez, Pasalic, Barella, Brozovic, Illicic, Martinez, Zapata.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.