ARS Vs AVL Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Arsenal look to wrap up the week with their third win in as many days.

While Arsenal’s clear uptick in form was there for all to season, the club’s progression wasn’t really translating into results. Let down by their attack and Arteta’s lack of understanding of the attacking side of the game, Arsenal were failing to justify the gruelling hardwork being undertaken at the club.

However, this week has finally seen that tedious work pay off with Arsenal winning two contests on the bounce. And the most crucial one came in the form of a 1-0 triumph over Manchester United, one which brought to a thudding end Arsenal’s horrendous away record against clubs in the top 6.

Buoyed by that display, the side steps out for gameweek 8’s culminating fixture looking to register their second win on the bounce. Its one the club can easily accrue as well with their side’s charade of a string start to the season finally coming apart.

ARS Vs AVL Fantasy Probable Winner

Arsenal should be largely unperturbed today with the side being largely unfazed on the day as this clash swings into their favour.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Both Calum and Gabriel are still to recover from their current injury issues, ones which will rule the two Arsenal players out for the tie.

Wesley and Traore are both yet to return from their injury problems.

Arsenal

Leno, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Bellerin, Thomas, Elneny, Saka, Willian, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Aston Villa

Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Luiz, McGinn, Trezeguet, Barkley, Grealish, Watkins

Match Details

Premier League 2019-20

Match: Arsenal Vs Aston Villa

Date And Time: 9th November, Monday- 12:45am IST

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

Television: Star Sports Select 1/HD

Top Goal Scorer

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Grealish: 4 Goals, 4 Assists

Bygone Encounter

Manchester United Vs Arsenal: 0-1

Goal-Keeper

Back at the club where he earned his bread and made a name for himself, Emiliano Martinez will be eager to impress his old employers yet again. He’s been of the safest pair of gloves in the league this season, a player whose fast making himself be counted amongst the best in the league.

Defenders

The one area of the game where Arsenal have made massive strides across the course of the last year is the defensive docket. The club has massively overhauled a typically sordid and agonising backline, a team which until the onset of gameweek 7 had let in the least number of goals past it.

Given the stern and stringent brand of defending they have deployed, we have decided to opt for the club’s entire defensive setup for this one. All of Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding and Hector Bellerin will be making their way into our framework.

Midfielders

Now a mainstay of Arsenal’s playing 11, Bukayo Saka has been immensely rewarded for the tedious and rigorous hardwork he’s inducted in place. The opposition meanwhile will see us opt for leading scorer Jack Grealish given the four goals and four assists he has with Ross Barkley who has scored twice for the club joining up with him.

Strikers

On a four match spree without a goal to his name, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang broke his rut at the most ideal of moments. His strike against Manchester United was the only goal of that matchup, one which makes him a must have pick for us today.

Top scorer Alexandre Lacazette with the three goals will partner him up while the opposition will see striker Ollie Watkins be instilled in our team after scoring against Southampton.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Aubameyang’s two goals and an assist will see him captain our team while Lacazette is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Martinez,Magalhaes, Tierney, Holding,Bellerin,Grealish,Barkley , Saka,Watkins,Lacazette,Aubameyang.

