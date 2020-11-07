The news is finally clear and we there is a new franchise in the COD league. Earlier today it was revealed that LA would be getting a new franchise called LA Thieves. They would be associated with 100 Thieves Esports org.

Fans were disappointed when they heard the news back in 2019 that 100 Thieves were pulling out of the League. Matthew Hagg or Nadeshot stated back then that they were “just not equipped and not prepared to make that jump.” They were rumors of the team making a comeback but it remained unclear. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed as of yet.

How the deal came through –

A major contribution of the deal, although indirectly was done by Hector “H3CZ” Rodriguez. H3CZ is the owner of Chicago Huntsmen in the league. The CDL franchise slot originally belonged to OpTic Gaming Los Angeles.

When OpTic Gaming was sold back to H3CZ rumors began to surface that he would sell the Los Angeles franchise spot. 100 Thieves were expected to purchase it and that is how the deal came to fruition.

LA Thieves roster revealed –

100 Thieves has squads in Valorant, Fortnite, and League of Legends. Earlier they used to field even a Counterstrike Team. The company is also know its clothing business and for signing big streamers like Courage and Valkyrae.

LA Thieves is a welcome addition for the company. The new LA Thieves roster includes – Austin ‘SlasheR’ Liddicoat, Kenny ‘Kuavo’ Williams, Thomas ‘TJHaLy’ Haly, and Zack ‘Drazah’ Jordan (substitute).

LA Thieves new owner Nadeshot shares his thoughts –

Nadeshot revealed how thrilled he was to represent Los Angeles on the Esports scene with LA Thieves. Speaking to The Verge he had this to say, ““For the last year, we’ve just felt a gap, or a hole, at the core of our community. It didn’t feel right, after winning two major championships, to be not a part of Call of Duty in some way. We had to get back. The opportunity was right. LA is the market we want to be in.”

With nearly all the details revealed fans will be very excited how LA Thieves will perform in the 2021 edition of the Call of Duty League.

Related: To know more updates about Call of Duty click here.