WBA Vs TOT Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Easy win on the cards for Tottenham today when they come across winless West Brom.

For West Brom, their bygone contest against Fulham was the best bet for the club to finally pull off three points this season. However, far from putting on a real fight to challenge for their first win this season, the club was once again listless and uninspiring with them being played out of the park in a must win contest.

Thumped 2-0 on the day, West Brom are now without a win in their first seven encounters in Premier League 2020-21. The new entrants are failing to justify their promotion in the marquee league, a team which has been comprehensively dominated by everyone it has come across till now.

In the midst of this plight, one which leaves them precariously sitting in 18th place, West Brom would have hated their salted encounter this Sunday. They are up against a Tottenham side which is going from strength to strength, a team which will end up wiping the floor with the home side.

WBA Vs TOT Fantasy Probable Winner

No matter how hard we try, we just can’t fathom even a draw for West Brom today. They are going to be decimated by Tottenham, a lopsided fixture which will see Tottenham subject themselves to a clinical win.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Both Sam and Hal are set to miss out for West Brom owing to injuries.

West Brom

Johnstone, Furlong, Ivanovic, Ajayi, Townsend, Gallagher, Livermore, Krovinovic, Robinson, Grant, Pereira

Tottenham

Lloris, Doherty, Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon, Sissoko, Hojbjerg, Lucas, Ndombele, Son, Kane

Match Details

Premier League 2019-20

Match: West Brom Vs Tottenham

Date And Time: 8th November, Sunday- 10:00pm IST

Venue: The Hawthorns, West Bromwich

Television: Star Sports Select 2/HD

Top Goal Scorer

West Brom

Tottenham

Bygone Encounter

Tottenham Vs Brighton: 2-1

Fulham Vs West Brom: 2-0

Goal-Keeper

Had anyone else been in Sam Johnston’s shoes, giving up and deciding to down tools would have been the easiest way to escape. Despite being asked to act as the watchdog of one of the worst defences in the league, he’s remained undeterred to accrue a slew of saves.

Defenders

For Tottenham, today’s clash is more than just about scripting a win to their name. For the club, this contest is an elusive chance to register a much yearned for cleansheet, one the side knows it can easily pull off with West Brom scoring a sorry 6 goals in the league.

Given the likelihood of a Tottenham shutdown today, we’ll be opting for the club’s entire backline. The quartet of Matt Doherty, Sergio Reguilon, Davidson Sanchez and Eric Dier will all clampdown on the hosts.

Midfielders

With Tottenham’s midfield once again offering nothing, Pierre Emile-Hojberj’s addition to the side’s ranks has been welcomed with open arms. He’s had a telling impact at the club, a player who has turned over possession for his side with ease to pull off quick attacking plays for them.

West Brom on the other hand will see us make Matheus Pereira the first pick from the side with him pulling off a goal and two assists. New signing Grady Diangana has the one goal with him and Matheus being two ray of lights in an otherwise dreary attacking contingent.

Conor Gallagher completes our trivalent from the club, a player whose versatility has seen him keep the ball ticking for the club with his ball handling abilities.

Strikers

Harry Kane converted his penalty to open the scoring against Brighton the last time around, a goal which makes him the first pick in this slot. His partner Heung-Min Son who has 8 goals and 2 assists was an instant pick as well, a partnership which has moved in unison to transpire tranquil displays for the club.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Kane’s 6 goals and 2 assists see him transcend on our side as the captain while Son is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Sam, Matt, Sergio, Sanchez, Dier, Conor, Matheus, Grady, Pierre, Son, Kane

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.