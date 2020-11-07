Covid-19 laid waste on the fight card of UFC Vegas 13, and cancelled a main card bout- Ian Heinisch Vs. Brendan Allen.

Both the fighters were able to hit the defined weight mark at the weigh-ins, and were all in for a closely contest match, however, it’s not to be anymore.

Brendan Allen, who is 3-0 in UFC, would have fought for the third time in 2020, but just hours before the match-up he took to Twitter to inform that the fight is no longer scheduled, and revealed the reason for the scrap as well.

NO FIGHT TONIGHT! Opponent tested positive for covid so working on getting something else for next year. Thanks to everyone who helped me for this one, super bummed right now and just want to get home https://t.co/dNGzRn6grt — Brendan Allen (@BrendanAllenMMA) November 7, 2020

UFC Vegas 13: Updated Fight Card

Main Card

Light Heavyweight Fight (Main Event): Thiago Santos (21-7) Vs. Glover Teixeira (31-7)

Heavyweight Fight (Co-main event): Andrei Arlovski (29-19) Vs. Tanner Boser (19-6)

Bantamweight Fight: Raoni Barcelos (15-1) Vs. Khalid Taha (13-2)

Women Strawweight Fight: Claudia Gadelha (18-4) Vs. Yan Xiaonan (12-1)

Preliminary Card

Middleweight Fight: Trevin Giles (12-2) Vs. Bevon Lewis (7-2)

Featherweight Fight: Giga Chikadze (11-2) Vs. Jamey Simmons (7-2)

Heavyweight Fight: Alexandr Romanov (12-0) Vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima (17-7)

Featherweight Fight: Darren Elkins (25-9) Vs. Luiz Eduardo Garagorri (13-1)

Welterweight Fight: Max Griffin (15-8) Vs. Ramiz Brahimaz (8-2)

Bantamweight Fight: Gustavo Lopez (11-5) Vs. Anthony Birchak (16-6)

