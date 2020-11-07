The Stanford Cardinal will travel to Eugene to face the Oregon Ducks in Pac-12 football action on Saturday night.

This is the first game for both teams as they navigate the 2020 season a few months later than other conferences. Oregon will look to improve over a solid season going 12-2 but will have a new quarterback after Justin Herbert went to the NFL

This will be a fun game, which team is ready for prime time? Here is everything you need to know to stream the action tonight.

Stanford vs. #12 Oregon

When: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

12:00 TV Channel: ABC

Prediction: I’m sticking with Oregon here. Obviously, we don’t know what team we’ll get but they always come out and make statement games and I don’t see it any different here.

Bet: Oregon Ducks -9.5

NCAA Football Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA Football odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds updated Saturday at 8:20 a.m. ET.

Stanford vs. Oregon (-9.5)

O/U: 51.5

