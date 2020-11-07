The Florida Gators will face the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon in a big-time SEC rivalry game from TIAA Bank Stadium.

Florida is coming off a 41-17 blowout win over Missouri last week and looking to improve upon their 3-1 record so far this season. Georgia is also coming off of a not so impressive win against Kentucky, 14-3 as they look to build on their 4-1 record this year.

This should make for a fun, high scoring affair today, you won’t want to miss it! Here is everything you need to know to stream the game tonight.

#8 Florida vs. #5 Georgia

When: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Prediction: Florida looked good against Missouri and played well despite having three weeks off. Georgia beat Kentucky but not by a wide margin, I think Florida is for real and will be taking them today against the Bulldogs.

Bet: Florida Gators +3

NCAA Football Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA Football odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds updated Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Florida vs. Georgia (-3)

O/U: 54.5

Want some action on College Football? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV at BetMGM.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Additional college football coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama football / Auburn football / Florida football / Georgia football / LSU football / Michigan football / Michigan State football / Notre Dame football / Ohio State football / Oklahoma football / Tennessee football / Texas football / USC football / Wisconsin football