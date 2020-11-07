The Michigan Wolverines will face the Indiana Hoosiers in Big Ten action on Saturday afternoon from Memorial Stadium.

The Wolverines are coming into this game after a disappointing loss to their rivals, Michigan State last weekend. Jim Harbaugh will have his squad ready looking to rebound from the tough loss. Indiana is 2-0 on this young season beating tough teams including Penn State and Rutgers.

This should be a fantastic Big Ten matchup, don’t miss it! Here is everything you need to know to stream the game tonight.

#23 Michigan vs. #13 Indiana

When: Saturday, November 7

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1

Prediction: Indiana has beat two tough teams in Penn State and Rutgers, this will be a big test for them when the Wolverines come to town looking for a bounce-back game. The way the Hoosiers are playing you have to take the points with Indiana today.

Bet: Indiana Hoosiers +4

NCAA Football Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA Football odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds updated Saturday at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Michigan (-4) vs. Indiana

O/U: 54.5

