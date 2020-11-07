Everton will welcome Manchester United on Saturday as Premier League action gets back underway. Both clubs will be looking for a win after struggling with back to back losses.

We have an exciting afternoon ahead of us in the Premier League, find everything you need to stream the action below!

Everton vs. Manchester United

When: Saturday, November 7

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN, NBC Universo

Premier League Starting Lineups

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; Coleman, Mina, Keane, Digne; Doucoure, Allan, Gomes; Rodriguez, Calvert-Lewin, Iwobi

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Premier League Odds and betting lines

Premier League odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Saturday at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Everton (+185) vs. Manchester United (+140)

