SS-W vs PS-W Fantasy Prediction: Sydney Sixers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women – 8 November 2020 (Sydney)

Sydney Sixers Women will take Perth Scorchers Women on in the League Match of The Women’s Big Bash League 2020 which will be played at the Hurstville Oval in Sydney. This is the first major Women’s league after the Covid-19 outbreak and some world-class players will be on display.

Sydney Sixers are unbeaten in the tournament till now and are currently at the top of the table with 10 points under their belt whereas the Scorchers have just managed to win a single game in the tournament so far and are at the 7th position. This should be an easy game for the Sixers.

Pitch Report – The pitch is expected to favour the batters with a little help for the spinners later on.

Match Details :

Time:- 9:00 AM, Live on Sony Six/HD

Probable XI for both sides:-

Sydney Sixers Women – Alyssa Healy (WK), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Marizanne Kapp, Done van Niekerk, Angela Reakes, Hayley Silver-holmes, Lisa Griffith, Jodie Hicks, Stella Campbell.

Perth Scorchers Women – Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney, Nicole Bolton, Heather Graham, Chloe Piparo, Jemma Barsby, Lauren Down, Piepa Cleary, Taneale Peschel, Sarah Glenn, Megan Banting.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

E Perry, A Healy, S Devine, B Mooney, and A Gardner.

SS-W vs PS-W Team Wicket-Keeper

A Healy (Price 10) and Beth Mooney (Price 10.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Both of them are superstar players and have been really good in the tournament so far. Mooney has scored 80 runs in the last couple of innings whereas, Healy has scored 94 runs in the last three innings.

SS-W vs PS-W Team Batsmen

A Gardner (Price 9) will be our batter from the Sydney Sixers Women. Gardner is a wonderful player and has been in brilliant form with both bat and the ball. She scored a brilliant half-century in the last game and has picked six wickets in the last three games as well.

E Burns (Price 8.5) and C Piparo (Price 8) are just picked to manage credits in the game.

SS-W vs PS-W Team All-Rounders

S Devine (Price 11) will be our all-rounder from the Perth Scorchers Women. Devine is one of the best players in the tournament and was the highest run-scorer of the last season. She is not in great form at the moment but, she is a superstar player and has the ability to change the game on her own.

E Perry (Price 10.5) will be our all-rounder from the Sydney Sixers Women. Perry is a superstar player and batted at an average of 93.80 last season and is a really good wicket-taker as well. She has scored 109 runs and has picked four wickets in the last three games.

[Alternate Changes: S Devine and C Piparo Out; M Kapp and A Jones In]

SS-W vs PS-W Team Bowlers

S Campbell (Price 8) and L Griffith (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Sydney Sixers Women. Campbell is bowling seriously well and has picked six wickets in the tournament so far whereas, Griffith has also picked a couple of wickets.

S Glenn (Price 8.5) and P Cleary (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Perth Scorchers Women. Both of them have picked a couple of wickets in the last couple of games and are decent players.

Match Prediction: Sydney Sixers Women will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Ellyse Perry and Sophie Devine

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.