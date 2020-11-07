QE Vs XFT Fantasy Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: Gargantuan ramifications stem out of today’s tie for two sides look to put the brakes on their waning form.

Adjacent to each other in the league standings of CBA 2020-21, when Qingdao and Xinjiang take on each other today, this clash is more than just about putting much needed distance between each other. With both the sides on a downtick as their botched performances bog them down, either side will be hungry to stem the rot which engulfs them.

For 6th placed Xinjiang, a win takes more precedence than it does for Qingdao. After being downed 109-78 in their bygone outing, the club has now gone onto ship over 100 points in each of its last four ties, a defensive setup which is fast vanishing up in smoke.

Nosediving in the league with two defeats on the bounce, the club knows it needs to address its defensive plight at the earliest plausible. Another defeat for them today would not only see them continue their nosedive in the table but more importantly make them a vulnerable defence anyone can clobber.

Probable Winner

While Qingdao haven’t covered themselves in glory either with three defeats in their last five affairs, this one should be a win for them. They are up against a side extremely low on confidence, a team they should have little qualms in lining up the field points against.

Probable Playing 5

Qingdao Eagles

Ruize, Liu, Shao, Jiahan, Zhang

Xinjiang Flying Tigers

Qi, Tang, Jiang, Yu, Lin

Match Details

CBA 2020-21

Match: Qingdao Vs Xinjiang

Date And Time: 8th November, Sunday: 10:00am

Best Shooter

Qingdao Eagles

Xinjiang Flying Tigers

Best Defender

Qingdao Eagles

Xinjiang Flying Tigers

Bygone Encounter

Qingdao Vs Guangzhou: 97-94

Royal Fighters Vs Xinjiang: 109-78

QE Vs XFT Fantasy Team Picks

Point Guard

We begin our set of picks with the selection of Qingdao’s point guard, Darius Adams. He is going to need no invitation to come hot out of the blocks against, a player who is going to fill his boots as he sways the contest in his team’s favour with his insatiable thirst for the field points.

If there’s one player capable of registering a win for Xinjiang today, its Lingxu Zeng. The player has offered unbridled support to his side’s attacking gameplan, a player who ended up amassing a solid 20 points the last time around.

Shooting Guard

Partnering him for the impending contest will be Yu Dehao, another name who is capable of sending down a string of points in the paint. Qingdao on the other hand will feature a duo in this docket, one comprising of Tailong Zhao who shot 5 points and 6 boards the last time around with 10 point man Yang Jinmeng assisting him.

Small Forward

With Qingdao’s defence itself in a soup, Xinjiang’s Caiyu Tang can end up going on a rampage today. Unlike his team, he’s been consistent and dependable, a player whose 28 points and 6 rebounds were the only silver lining the last time around for the side.

Power Forward

The only player from Xinjiang to register a double-double in the same game, Qing-Ming Wang for the first time this season offered a glimpse into what he’s capable of. He had 23 points in the contest, ones he pulled off owing to his ability to latch onto the attacking rebounds, a skill set which earned him 10 rebounds.

Centre

Liu Chuanxing was the only astute defensive player on the day for Xinjiang, protecting his rim with 7 boards.

Star Player

A gargantuan 31 points for Adams will see him lead our side out as the star player while Tang is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Adams, Zeng, Dehao, Zhao, Jinmeng, Tang, Wang, Liu

