PSG Vs REN Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: With defeats in the Champions League, today’s opponents look to overhaul their dismal results.

While Rennes encounter in London against Chelsea in the Champions League earlier this season was always going to be a testing fixture for them, the side was always touted to dish out some kind of a fight on the day. However, the club was comprehensively outshone in the encounter, a tie where Chelsea dismantled them to run amuck with a 3-0 triumph.

The horrid defeat was Rennes was testament of the massive gulf in quality between clubs from Ligue 1 and the remainder of Europe’s football leagues. While Rennes would have found themselves hard done by VAR with a red card and penalty not really warranted for the club, the side was uninspiring even prior to those set of events unravelling.

Despite their Champions League predicaments, Rennes have thrived and flourished in Ligue 1 this season. Sitting as high as third place, the team takes on PSG today looking to cut down their deficit from top spot.

PSG Vs REN Fantasy Probable Winner

Its not going to be a straightforward tie for Rennes by any means though. Where they have just the one win in their last matches, PSG are on a seven match winning spree, one the league leaders will extend to eight at the end of the upcoming tie.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Neymar, Juan, Julian, Marco and Mauro are all out for a PSG side riddled with injuries.

Rennes have their own injury concerns as well with Niang, Faitout, Daniele and Jonas all ascribing their absence to injuries.

PSG

Navas, Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Bakker, Gueye, Paredes, Herrera, Di Maria, Kean, Sarabia

Rennes

Gomis, Traore, Da Silva, Aguerd, Dalbert, Nzonzi, Bourigeaud, Grenier, Doku, Guirassy, Terrier

Match Details

Ligue 1 2020-21

Match: PSG Vs Rennes

Date And Time: 8th November, Sunday- 1:30am IST

Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris

Telecast: Eurosport

Top Scorer

PSG

Mbappe: 7 Goals, 4 Assists

Rennes

Bygone Encounter

Nantes Vs PSG: 0-3

Rennes Vs Brest: 2-1

Fantasy Picks

Goal-Keeper

Rennes know the only way they can halt PSG’s juggernaut today is by thrusting everything they have in defence. With PSG devoid of the services of a string of pivotal attacking names, Rennes’ goal-keeper Alfred Gomis will be quietly confident of refraining PSG from scoring.

Defenders

PSG aren’t the only side run to the ground by injuries though. Rennes are in the midst of an injury crisis as well, one which rules out a magnitude of their regular starters.

And with PSG’s defensive setup being the most pristine in the league, Rennes’ massively watered down defence will find it extremely difficult to score on the day. It sees us opt for the triad of Marquinhos, Abdou Diallo and Mitchel Bakker from the club.

Rennes will meanwhile see their leading scorer with the three goals, the robust CB Damien da Silva line up for us.

Midfielders

Scoring PSG’s only goal earlier in the week against RB Leipzig sees Angel earn a spot in our side. We are going to be partnering him alongside Pablo Sarabia whose impact at the club has been telling with the two goals and four assists.

Ander Herrera joins up from the club while Benjamin Bourigeaud who has the most number of assists at three for Rennes makes him the sole selection from the club.

Strikers

Romain de Castillo also has the three assists to his name to form the electric one-two of attacking picks from the visiting team while striker Moise Keane from PSG will wrap up our team for the outing.

Captain And Vice-Captain

The six goals he’s helped craft for his side see Sarabia captain our team while Angel is our vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Gomis, Marquinhos, Diallo, Bakker, Silva, Herrera, Angel, Sarabia, Bourigeaud, Moise, Romain

