The New York Jets have the worst offense in the NFL, which isn’t stopping Frank Gore on his pursuit of history. Gore is one of a few running backs to have significant snaps at age 37 as he chases Marcus Allen’s all-time mark for most rushing yards in a season at that age.

What’s even more impressive is that Gore continues to start for the Jets, a sign how much the offense needs him to get through the season. While Gore hasn’t rushed over 65 yards in a game, he’s still chugging behind an offensive line that is below average in run blocking, affecting the overall yards per carry numbers amongst the Jets running backs.

Gore is averaging a career-low 3.5 yards per carry at age 37, a feat that’s impressing Bill Belichick as the New England Patriots square off against the Jets.

“Tremendous amount of respect for Frank,” Belichick said. “He’s had a great, great career — incredibly durable, tough, consistent. He has a great playing style. I know he gives great leadership and toughness to the teams he’s been on — I mean, that’s really legendary. But, yeah, I have a tremendous amount of respect competing against him. He’s had one of the great careers at his position in the National Football League. Just very, very impressive.”

Gore is just 29 carries away from passing Allen for most carries for a running back in their age-37 season, and the two are the only running backs in league history to have over 50 carries at age 37. Allen carried the ball 124 times for 505 yards and scored 11 rushing touchdowns in 1997 at age 37, his final season in the NFL. Gore is just 166 yards away from passing Allen for the most rushing yards by a player at age 37 — and he still has eight games to go.

Just the third running back to have 3,600 rush attempts in his career, Gore is just 313 yards away from reaching 16,000 rushing yards, which would make him just the third player to accomplish that feat. Gore has also extended his NFL record of most rushing yards by a running back since turning 30 to 6,848, which is 1,059 yards more than Emmitt Smith (5,789). Four of the top five running backs in rushing yards after turning 30 are in the Hall of Fame, and Gore will certainly be joining them when he decides to retire.

What Gore has done after turning 30 has been remarkable, and he could play at age 38 if he so chooses. No wonder Belichick is impressed.