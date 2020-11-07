PAK vs ZIM Fantasy Prediction: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I – 8 November (Rawalpindi). A win in this game will seal the series for Pakistan whereas Zimbabwe would like to stay in this series.

Hosts Pakistan will take on Zimbabwe in the 2nd T20I match of the 3 matches T20I series. The ODI series was a thriller and, the T20I series is expected to be the same as well.

Pakistan won the first T20I game convincingly and, a win in this game should seal the series for them whereas, the Zimbabwe side would like to level the series by winning this encounter.

If Zimbabwe wants to do well, the batsmen need to take responsibility and give their bowlers some chance in the game.

Pitch Conditions and Weather Details

The pitch is really good for batting and we can expect good scores on this track.

We can expect clear skies throughout the game.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Pakistan – Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Wahab Riaz/Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir.

Zimbabwe – Chamu Chibhabha, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Wesley Madhavere, Sikander Raza, Ryan Burl, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.

Match Details

Three Match T20I Series

Match: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Second T20I Match

Date and Time: 8 November, Sunday – 4:00 pm IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Where to Watch: Pakistan Cricket Association Youtube Channel

Top 4 Batting Order

Pakistan

Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, and Mohammad Hafeez.

Zimbabwe

Chamu Chibhabha, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, and Wesley Madhavere.

Death Over Specialists

Pakistan

Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain

Zimbabwe

Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava

PAK vs ZIM Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

Brendan Taylor will be our wicket-keeper in this game. Taylor is one of the best batsmen of Zimbabwe and was brilliant in the ODI series. He opens the inning in this format and was looking good in the last game as well.

PAK vs ZIM Fantasy Batsmen

Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, and Babar Azam will be our batsmen from Pakistan. Babar played a match-winning knock in the last game and proved his class yet again with the bat whereas, Fakhar & Haider are talented players and scored piles of runs in the last National T20 Cup. All three of them are brilliant top-order players and are expected to score the majority of the runs for Pakistan.

PAK vs ZIM Fantasy All-Rounders

Mohammad Hafeez will be our all-rounder from Pakistan. Hafeez won the Man of the Series in the last T20I series against England and looked solid in the last game as well. He is a genuine match-winner in this format of the game.

Sean Williams and Wesley Madhavere will be our all-rounders from Zimbabwe. Williams was brilliant in the ODI series and, he bats at the number 3 slot in T20I cricket. He is one of the biggest match-winners of Zimbabwe whereas, Madhavere is a talented player and scored a brilliant half-century in the last game as well. Both of them are really good players.

PAK vs ZIM Fantasy Bowlers

From Pakistan, the trio of Haris Rauf, Wahab Riaz, and Mohammad Hasnain will make it into our team. All three of them bowled really well in the last T20I game and registered their names in the wicket-taking column. They should take the majority of the wickets in this game as well.

[If Shaheen Afridi plays, pick him in the team]

Blessing Muzarabani will be our bowler from Zimbabwe. Muzarabani is the best bowler of Zimbabwe at the moment and, he continued his good form in the T20Is after a great ODI series. He has to be picked.

Match Prediction: Pakistan will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Babar Azam and Sean Williams.

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Brendan Taylor and Fakhar Zaman.

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

