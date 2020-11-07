NMK Vs JNT Fantasy Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: The shroud of invincibility starts coming off as Jilin totter their way to two defeats in three games.

With four wins inside their opening four games in CBA 2020-21, it was only rightful that many had started touting Jilin as one of the sides to keep an eye out for this season. However, ever since heads started to turn their way and people started standing up to notice Jilin’s setup, the team cracked under the brunt of the additional pressure.

Defeated 99-91 by Tianjin the last time, the club has gone onto be defeated twice in its last three scrimmages, results which have seen the club plummet all the way into 4th place. While the club’s sensational start to life in the league continues to see them occupy a relatively high spot, the team knows it can afford to further regress in form if it is to keep challenging for a spot in the pinnacles.

Engulfed in a pickle, the club finds itself handed out a massively favourable contest come today. The team is drawn against 17th placed Nanjing, a side Jilin will have little qualms in over powering and restoring much needed semblance amongst their ranks.

Probable Winner

On a two game losing spree, Nanjing will see their downward spiral in the points tally continue today with Jilin dishing out their third successive defeat on the day.

Probable Playing 5

Nanjing Monkey Kings

Co, Wenhan, Guo, Cao, Zhao

Jilin

Jiang, Zhang, Cui, Lee, Liu

Match Details

ACB La Liga 2020-21

Match: Monkey Kings Vs Tigers

Date And Time: 8th November, Sunday: 1:00pm

Best Shooter

Nanjing Monkey Kings

Jilin

Best Defender

Nanjing Monkey Kings

Jilin

Bygone Encounter

Dragons Vs Nanjing: 108-93

Jilin Vs Tianjin: 91-99

NMK Vs JNT Fantasy Team Picks

Point Guard

Not only in the previous contest but all across the league, only Shirelijian Muxtar has been interested in embedding in place any kind of a fight from Nanjing. Undoubtedly the mainstay of their gameplan, the 21-11-7 performance he dropped the last time around was a testament to his pulsating skill set.

Jilin on the other hand will be represented by Jinming Cui for the upcoming contest. The point guard was part of a sensational 15-10 double-double in his bygone scrimmage, a performance which makes him a must have pick for the day with Jinlin Guo partnering him up for the outing.

Shooting Guard

Nanjing Monkey Kings will see their shooting guard, Heng Yifeng be a part of our setup after his 9 point display the last time around.

Small Forward

Jilin’s Jiang Yuxing is going to love his time out in the middle come today’s showdown. He’s devoutly shot from the deep, an ability which saw him end up with a gargantuan 16 points, 5 dimes and 8 boards the last time around.

Power Forward

In an otherwise dreary and disgruntled Nanjing side, Sengwei Wan has emerged as a shing light for the club. He ended up shooting 16 points the last time he took to the middle, a clean show of shooting from beyond the circle by the player.

Centre

Huaibo Dai is going to love his time out in the middle when he takes on a lopsided defensive setup. He’s someone who can shoot a string of points inside the paint, something he alluded towards the last time with 18 points in his kitty.

Ang Lee will partner him up for the forthcoming outing with him registering 6 points in the same contest.

Star Player

Yuxing’s exceptional well rounded skill set sees him be our star player while Muxtar is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Cui, Muxtar, Guo, Yifeng, Yuxing, Wan, Dai, Lee

