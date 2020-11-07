The results of Week 9 will have a major impact on playoff races around the NFL, with major matchups between playoff hopefuls in each conference. Legendary quarterbacks Tom Brady and Drew Brees will face off in the game of the week on Sunday night with first place in the NFC South on the line. Elsewhere, the Ravens will try to bounce back against the Colts, and the struggling Bears will face the Titans.
In a week full of shocking upsets, we went 7-6 on our best bet picks of the week, and there are quite a few locks on the card for Week 9.
The Rams, Bengals, Eagles and Browns have byes in Week 9.
Sunday, November 8th
Broncos (3-4) at Falcons (2-6)
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Channel: CBS
Moneyline: Falcons -209 | Broncos +175
Spread: Falcons -4
Point total: 49.5
Best bet: Over 49.5
Seahawks (6-1) at Bills (6-2)
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
Moneyline: Seahawks -167 | Bills +140
Spread: Seahawks -3
Point total: 54.5
Best bet: Bills moneyline
Bears (5-3) at Titans (5-2)
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
Moneyline: Titans -304 | Bears +250
Spread: Titans -6.5
Point total: 47.5
Best bet: Titans -6.5
Ravens (5-2) at Colts (5-2)
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Channel: CBS
Moneyline: Ravens -110 | Colts -110
Spread: Colts -1
Point total: 47.5
Best bet: Ravens +1
Panthers (3-5) at Chiefs (7-1)
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
Moneyline: Chiefs -556 | Panthers +420
Spread: Chiefs -10.5
Point total: 52.5
Best bet: Chiefs -10.5
Lions (3-4) at Vikings (2-5)
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Channel: CBS
Moneyline: Vikings -209 | Lions +175
Spread: Vikings -5
Point total: 50.5
Best bet: Over 50.5
Giants (1-7) at Washington (2-5)
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
Moneyline: Washington -154 | Giants +130
Spread: WFT -2.5
Point total: 42.5
Best bet: WFT -2.5
Texans (1-6) at Jaguars (1-6)
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Channel: CBS
Moneyline: Texans -295 | Jaguars +245
Spread: Texans -7
Point total: 50.5
Best bet: Texans -7
Raiders (4-3) at Chargers (2-5)
Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
Moneyline: Raiders -106 | Chargers -112
Spread: Chargers -1
Point total: 51.5
Best bet: Over 51.5
Steelers (7-0) at Cowboys (2-6)
Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Channel: CBS
Moneyline: Steelers -1000 | Cowboys +670
Spread: Steelers -14
Point total: 43.5
Best bet: Steelers -14
Dolphins (4-3) at Cardinals (5-2)
Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Channel: CBS
Moneyline: Cardinals -223 | Dolphins +190
Spread: Cardinals -4.5
Point total: 48.5
Best bet: Cardinals -4.5
Saints (5-2) at Buccaneers (6-2)
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC
Moneyline: Bucs -213 | Saints +180
Spread: Bucs -4.5
Point total: 50.5
Best bet: Bucs -4.5
Monday, November 9th
Patriots (2-5) at Jets (0-8)
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
Moneyline: Patriots -417 | Jets +330
Spread: Patriots -9
Point total: 41.5
Best bet: Patriots -9
