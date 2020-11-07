The results of Week 9 will have a major impact on playoff races around the NFL, with major matchups between playoff hopefuls in each conference. Legendary quarterbacks Tom Brady and Drew Brees will face off in the game of the week on Sunday night with first place in the NFC South on the line. Elsewhere, the Ravens will try to bounce back against the Colts, and the struggling Bears will face the Titans.

In a week full of shocking upsets, we went 7-6 on our best bet picks of the week, and there are quite a few locks on the card for Week 9.

The Rams, Bengals, Eagles and Browns have byes in Week 9.

All betting lines via BetMGM.

Sunday, November 8th

Broncos (3-4) at Falcons (2-6)

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Moneyline: Falcons -209 | Broncos +175

Spread: Falcons -4

Point total: 49.5

Best bet: Over 49.5

Seahawks (6-1) at Bills (6-2)

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Moneyline: Seahawks -167 | Bills +140

Spread: Seahawks -3

Point total: 54.5

Best bet: Bills moneyline

Bears (5-3) at Titans (5-2)

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Moneyline: Titans -304 | Bears +250

Spread: Titans -6.5

Point total: 47.5

Best bet: Titans -6.5

Ravens (5-2) at Colts (5-2)

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Moneyline: Ravens -110 | Colts -110

Spread: Colts -1

Point total: 47.5

Best bet: Ravens +1

Panthers (3-5) at Chiefs (7-1)

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Moneyline: Chiefs -556 | Panthers +420

Spread: Chiefs -10.5

Point total: 52.5

Best bet: Chiefs -10.5

Lions (3-4) at Vikings (2-5)

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Moneyline: Vikings -209 | Lions +175

Spread: Vikings -5

Point total: 50.5

Best bet: Over 50.5

Giants (1-7) at Washington (2-5)

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Moneyline: Washington -154 | Giants +130

Spread: WFT -2.5

Point total: 42.5

Best bet: WFT -2.5

Texans (1-6) at Jaguars (1-6)

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Moneyline: Texans -295 | Jaguars +245

Spread: Texans -7

Point total: 50.5

Best bet: Texans -7

Raiders (4-3) at Chargers (2-5)

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Moneyline: Raiders -106 | Chargers -112

Spread: Chargers -1

Point total: 51.5

Best bet: Over 51.5

Steelers (7-0) at Cowboys (2-6)

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Moneyline: Steelers -1000 | Cowboys +670

Spread: Steelers -14

Point total: 43.5

Best bet: Steelers -14

Dolphins (4-3) at Cardinals (5-2)

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Moneyline: Cardinals -223 | Dolphins +190

Spread: Cardinals -4.5

Point total: 48.5

Best bet: Cardinals -4.5

Saints (5-2) at Buccaneers (6-2)

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Moneyline: Bucs -213 | Saints +180

Spread: Bucs -4.5

Point total: 50.5

Best bet: Bucs -4.5

Monday, November 9th

Patriots (2-5) at Jets (0-8)

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Moneyline: Patriots -417 | Jets +330

Spread: Patriots -9

Point total: 41.5

Best bet: Patriots -9

