Derrick Henry remains one of the most popular NFL DFS picks each week, as the Tennessee Titans running back has piled up 775 yards and eight touchdowns. That output equates to over 20.5 points per week on DraftKings, which makes daily Fantasy football owners salivate. The defending rushing champion faces the Chicago Bears in Week 9, a team that allows 120 rushing yards per game. Is Henry a running back worth paying up for in the NFL DFS player pool?

Which wide receivers and tight ends should you prioritize in your NFL DFS stacks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel? Before finalizing any Week 9 NFL DFS picks, be sure to see the latest NFL DFS advice, core lineup picks and player rankings from SportsLine’s Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 8, McClure had Packers wide receiver Davante Adams in his player pool for both FanDuel and DraftKings: The result: Adams piled up a whopping three touchdowns catches, returning around 30 points on both sites. Anybody who had him in their daily Fantasy football lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 9

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS picks for Week 9 is Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson at $6,600 on FanDuel and $6,300 on DraftKings. The speedy wideout is third in the NFL with 688 receiving yards on 51 receptions. Although he has caught only one touchdown pass so far in 2020, Anderson is hauling in passes at a rate of 13.5 yards per reception.

Anderson is quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s favorite target, although his eight targets and five receptions for 48 yards wasn’t good enough to down the Falcons last Thursday. Sunday’s matchup against the high-flying Chiefs should be a different story since Kansas City jumps on teams with its offense and forces opponents to throw the ball more than they’d prefer. Lock Anderson in for plenty of production as part of your NFL DFS strategy.

McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy also involves rostering Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett ($7,400 on FanDuel, $6,800 on DraftKings). The six-year veteran has caught 49 passes for 575 yards and seven touchdowns this season. Lockett was held to four receptions for 33 yards by the Niners last week, one game after torching the Cardinals for 15 receptions for 200 yards.

Opposing defenses clearly don’t have the ability to cover both Lockett and teammate DK Metcalf, as the latter went off to the tune of 15 receptions for 161 yards against Arizona.

Lockett has scored three times in two games already this season, which gives him slate-breaking upside each week. With Buffalo allowing a robust 223.6 passing yards per game, lock him in as one of the top NFL DFS picks of the day.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 9

