NBA 2K21 Next Gen Kobe Bryant: Fans get glimpse of how Kobe Bryant will look in NBA 2K21 Next Gen. Kobe Bryant’s look in the NBA 2k21 Next Gen version was posted online on Twitter. Fans are already applauding the developers for a job well done.

This time, it seems that the designers have done an amazing job of giving the late Kobe Bryant a visual overhaul for NBA 2k21 Next Gen. Earlier this week, NBA 2K took to Twitter to reveal the first renders of Kobe Bryant in NBA 2k21 Next Gen. The post soon became viral and compliments are pouring in. The new is a massive improvement, especially Kobe’s visual features.

On Tuesday, the world got the first glimpse of how Kobe Bryant will look in Next Gen. The first screenshot shows him wearing the Iconic Purple of the LA Lakers and rocking a solid move with the ball.

Another avatar of Kobe which is trending is him wearing the famous Number 8 jersey. He is also styled differently with an afro. This is popularly known as the “Frobe” version, his iconic style from when he won the three-peat, from 2000 to 2003.

Are you ready to see another next-gen version of NBA legend Kobe Bryant? Here’s your first look at the updated young Kobe donning #8 in #NBA2K21! pic.twitter.com/woSh8k6s1h — NBA 2KTV (@NBA2K_2KTV) November 2, 2020

According to sources, NBA 2K will feature more variations of the late Kobe Bryant. This will be their tribute to one of the most iconic and influential players in basketball.

