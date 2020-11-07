The 2020 Xfinity Series season will conclude on Saturday evening with a winner-take-all title fight at Phoenix Raceway.

The four drivers in the Xfinity Series Championship Four are Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, Justin Allgaier and Justin Haley.

Briscoe, who is moving up to drive the No. 14 Cup Series car for Stewart-Haas Racing next season, has dominated the Xfinity Series season, with nine victories. In the March race at Phoenix, Justin Haley finished the highest of the Championship Four, in fourth, one spot ahead of Briscoe. That race was won by Brandon Jones.

The Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200 at Phoenix will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

You can stream the race online at NBC Sports Live, or on a mobile device by using the NBC Sports app.

Here’s the starting lineup for Saturday’s race:

  1. Justin Allgaier*
  2. Chase Briscoe*
  3. Austin Cindric
  4. Justin Haley
  5. Harrison Burton
  6. Noah Gragson
  7. Ross Chastain
  8. Brandon Jones
  9. Riley Herbst
  10. Michael Annett
  11. Ryan Sieg
  12. Brett Moffitt
  13. Jeremy Clements
  14. Brandon Brown
  15. Myatt Snider
  16. Josh Williams
  17. Tommy Joe Martins
  18. Daniel Hemric
  19. Timmy Hill
  20. Jesse Little
  21. Alex Labbe
  22. Jeffrey Earnhardt
  23. Joe Graf Jr.
  24. Mason Diaz
  25. Colby Howard
  26. Donald Theetge
  27. BJ McLeod
  28. Ryan Vargas
  29. David Starr
  30. Kody Vanderwal
  31. Kyle Weatherman
  32. Matt Mills
  33. Bayley Currey
  34. JJ Yeley
  35. CJ McLaughlin
  36. Jesse Iwuji
  37. Stan Mullis

