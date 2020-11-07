Calling all Jeremy Lin fans, you can now have some footwear from the basketball player himself. The former NBA guard has launched the Xtep JLin One, his first signature shoe to drop in Asia. It is his first signature sneaker with Xtep Sports, a Chinese brand.

Two colorways were available, but according to Lin they are already sold out.

The first is a clean white and light blue design. The second has a mesh look, incorporating yellow, back and blue. The shoe also says, “JLIN ONE.”

Take a look at the two designs:

According to the Lin, more colorways will soon be available.

It does not appear that the shoes are available in North America at the moment.

Lin tweeted, “The first 2 colorways we dropped sold out reallyyy [sic] fast but theres more colorways coming soon!! #JLINONE.”

The popularity of the shoe mirrors that of his Lin-sanity popularity in the NBA, with loyal fans wanting to get their hands on his merch. Lin last played in in the NBA in the 2018-19 season. That year he earned a championship ring, winning a title with the Toronto Raptors.

The NBA champ played with the Beijing Ducks last season.

Following his time with the Ducks, he alluded to the possibility of returning to the United States.