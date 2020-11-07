LAZ Vs JUV Fantasy Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: New era at Juventus gets off to a dismal and lacklustre start.

When Juventus had decided to part ways with Sarri and rope in Pirlo as their new face of the managerial post, many had questioned the move. With no spell as a manager in his life, Pirlo was immediately asked to lead one of the biggest clubs in the world, a job he was always going to struggle with.

And the worst fears of the club’s ardent supporters have been brought to fruition early into the season itself. With three draws in their last five outings, the Italians have slipped down into third place in the league standings with the margin between them and top spot widening to four points.

Added to that, the club’s aberrations in the Champions League have only gone onto increase the side’s woes. The underwhelming brand of football deployed by the club have left any perturbed with Pirlo’s choice of players and the gameplan he has inducted in place leaving people bemused and confounded.

LAZ Vs JUV Fantasy Probable Winner

Managing to stabilise their season with two wins on the bounce, Lazio know today is the best chance they have of defeating Juventus. They’ll come out in this fixture with everything have to give but ultimately will not have enough in their tank as their defence lets them down.

Probable Playing 11

Protu and Radu are both out with injuries for Lazio while the club has been stricken by a bout of COVID cases with Ciro, Manuel, Anderson and Thomas all out with the disease.

Alex, Matthijs and Ramsey are yet to recover from their ongoing injury concerns.

Lazio

Reina, Hoedt, Acerbi, Felipe, Marusic, Milinkovic-Savic, Parolo, Luis Alberto, Fares, Correa, Caicedo

Juventus

Szczesny, Cuadrado, Bonucci, Chiellini, Danilo, Kulusevski, Bentancur, Rabiot, Chiesa, Morata, Ronaldo

Match Details

Serie A 2020-21

Match: Lazio Vs Juventus

Date And Time: 8th November, Sunday- 5:00pm IST

Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Where To Watch: Sony Ten 1/HD

Top Scorer

Lazio

Juventus

Bygone Encounter

Torino Vs Lazio: 3-4

Spezia Vs Juventus: 1-4

Fantasy Picks

Goal-Keeper

Had it not been for Pepe Reina, Lazio would have had no chance of pulling off a win against Torino. As their goal was plundered with Torino pushing hard for an equaliser, Reina’s ability to parry away shots saw him protect his side’s slender one goal lead.

Defenders

Juventus might no longer be the defensive units which turned clubs white as a sheet but the club is still managing to get the job done. The side has despite its vulnerabilities let in just five goals till now, a figure achieved owing to the identity of the players lining up the side’s defensive gameplan.

One player who has made massive breakthrough at the club this season with his versatile skill set is Danilo Luiz da Silva. We are pairing him alongside Juan Cuadrado who is always involved in the club’s attacking plays with Leonardo Bonucci who has the one goal completing our set of picks.

Midfielders

Initially roped in to compensate for the injuries rocking Juventus, Federico Chiesa’s solid performances earned him a place in his club’s playing 11.Rodrigo Bentacur has been a spitting image of the bygone season, a player whose ability to square the ball in lethal positions has made him a real asset for the side.

Lazio will see two goal man Sergej Milinkovic-Savic line up for us with Mohamed Fares with the one assist linking up.

Strikers

With Ciro out for Lazio currently, the entire onus of scoring for Lazio falls on the shoulders of Felipe Caicedo. It’s a role he can easily carry out as well with the two goals he’s registered for the side being emotive of that narrative.

Scoring twice for Juventus on his first return after having contracted COVID, Cristiano Juventus showed why he’s the mainstay of the club’s attack. Striker Alvaro Morata has managed to fend off reasonably well for himself with the two goals and two assists.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Ronaldo’s five goals meant he was always going to captain our side with Morata being our vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Reina, Bonucci, Juan, Danilo, Fares, Sergej, Rodrigo, Chiesa, Ronaldo, Alvaro, Felipe

