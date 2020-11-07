HUE Vs EIB Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Newly promoted Huesca look set to make the drop once again given their sorry start to life in La Liga.

A languid attack has resulted in Huesca offering nothing ever since their promotion into the echelons of Spanish football. Yet to register a win since making the cut into the La Liga, the team finds itself languishing in 19th spot.

And the club is only regressing in form with each passing gameweek. After managing to accrue three draws on the spin, the club has now gone onto be defeated two times in a row with the most recent 4-1 trouncing at the hands of Real Madrid unravelling the side’s season completely.

In dire need of a win, Huesca will take on Eibar knowing this is one contest they need to win at any costs if they are to survive in the league this season. Eibar have akin to last season offered nothing noteworthy, a side which has managed to win just two of its last five clashes.

HUE Vs EIB Fantasy Probable Winner

With both the sides relegation contenders, today’s upcoming contest comes bearing with it colossal ramifications for both the teams. It’s a clash neither side will want to lose, a fixture either will approach tentatively with this one curtailing in a draw.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Kote and Leon are both out with ongoing injuries for Eibar.

Huesca

Fernandez, Maffeo, Pulido, Siovas, Luisinho, Galan, Mosquera, Nwakali, Ferreiro, Mir, Sandro

Eibar

Dmitrovic, Pozo, Olivera, Burgos, Arbilla, Diop, Alvarez, Kadzior, Gil, Inui, Kike

Match Details

La Liga 2020-21

Match: Huesca Vs Eibar

Date And Time: 7th November, Saturday- 6:30pm IST

Venue: Estadio El Alcoraz, Huesca

Top Scorer

Huesca

Eibar

Bygone Encounter

Real Madrid Vs Huesca: 4-1

Eibar Vs Cadiz: 0-2

Fantasy Picks

Goal-Keeper

Andres Hernandez from Huesca will be lining up in our setup as the shot stopper for the upcoming contest. The goal-keeper has been the only source of solace in an otherwise beleaguered defence, a name who has given it his all to keep at bay a string of shots.

Defenders

With Eibar offering absolutely nothing in the way of attacking acumen, the club has relied on its backline to salvage results in its favour. They’ll deploy the same gameplan today infront of a languishing outfit, a team which has a meagre 6 goals in 8 matches.

A cleansheet looks plausible for the club come today to see us repose faith in the trio of Alejandro Pozo, Anaitz Arbilla and Esteban Burgos from the side.

Midfielders

Scorer of one of the five goals his side have managed to hit till now, Kevin Rodrigues has waged a lone battle for the club. We will be pairing him alongside the indomitable and versatile duo of Bryan Gil and Takashi Inui, two players capable of contributing to both the facets of the side’s gameplan.

David Ferrerior has been a silver lining in an otherwise dreary Huesca attacking setup. He’s pulled off the one goal and assist apiece to his name, a player fast growing in stature for the club given his ability to traverse his way past tight spaces.

Pedro Mosquera links up with him to form the dup we have snagged from the club.

Strikers

The club’s top scorer with the two goals in his kitty, Rafa Mir joins up to complete the trio of attacking picks from the side. Eibar on the other hand will also be represented by their top scorer Kike Garcia who has thumped two strikes.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Garcia with the two goals to his name will captain our team while David is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Fernandez, Burgos, Pozo, Arbilla, David, Mosquera, Inui, Gil, Kevin, Mir, Garcia

