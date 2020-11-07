Sunday features a game between two historic Super Bowl rivals that are moving in polar opposite directions. The Steelers are 7-0 for the first time since 1978, the year they defeated the Cowboys in the Super Bowl for a second time. Pittsburgh is vying to become the first team in franchise history to go 8-0. The Cowboys are sitting at 2-6 and are in jeopardy of falling completely out of the playoff picture.

The Steelers are a whopping 13.5-point favorite to defeat the Cowboys, according to William Hill Sportsbook. All but one of our eight CBS Sports NFL experts have picked Pittsburgh to cover the spread, while each expert has picked the Steelers to leave Texas with their undefeated record in tact. Pittsburgh has failed to cover the spread just one time this season, and that was back in Week 2.

Before we break down the game, here’s how you can watch the action in real time.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 8 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

You wouldn’t know the Steelers were undefeated after listening to Mike Tomlin’s weekly press conference. While he was happy to leave Baltimore with a win, Tomlin did not like the fact that he defense allowed J.K. Dobbins to run for 113 yards (the first running back to top 100 yards against the Steelers) while averaging 7.5 yards per carry. Tomlin spoke at length about his admiration for Ezekiel Elliott, who is still in search of his 100-yard game this season. To do that, however, Elliott will have to run behind an offensive line that is without tackles Tyron Smith, La’El Collins and Brandon Knight against a Steelers defense that is fifth in the NFL against the run. Elliott will also have to play with another new quarterback, as either Garrett Gilbert or Cooper Rush will get the start against the Steelers.

The Steelers’ offense, led by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, will look to take care of the ball against a Cowboys defense that forced four turnovers in last week’s loss to the Eagles. Roethlisberger would be wise to keep an eye on Dallas rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs, who picked off Carson Wentz twice last week. it will be interesting to see which receiver Dallas asks Diggs to cover between JuJu Smith-Schuster and rookie Chase Claypool. Speaking of rookies, Sunday’s game will feature two of the league’s rookie receivers in Claypool and CeeDee Lamb. Claypool has scored seven touchdowns through seven games, while Lamb is on pace to reach 1,000 receiving yards for the season.

Prediction

Latest Odds: Cowboys

+14.5

While they have one of the league’s best defenses, the Steelers found themselves on the winning end of shootouts over the past two weeks. The Cowboys, even with Elliott, don’t appear to have the firepower to win a high-scoring game. Therefore, if the Steelers’ offense takes care of the ball, they should have no issue scoring points against the Cowboys’ 32nd ranked scoring defense. The Cowboys’ offense, led by Elliott and Lamb, may be able to score some points against a Pittsburgh defense that is 20th in the league in third down efficiency. That being said, the Steelers’ talent on both sides of the ball should lead to Pittsburgh’s eighth win in as many games.

Score: Steelers 28, Cowboys 16