Who’s Playing

Miami @ Arizona

Current Records: Miami 4-3; Arizona 5-2

What to Know

The Arizona Cardinals have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Miami Dolphins at 4:25 p.m. ET Nov. 8 at State Farm Stadium. Each of these teams will be battling to keep their three-game winning streak alive.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Cardinals ultimately got the result they were hoping for two weeks ago with a 37-34 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. It was another big night for Arizona’s QB Kyler Murray, who passed for three TDs and 360 yards on 48 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 67 yards. Murray ended up with a passer rating of 150.30.

Special teams collected 13 points for Arizona. K Zane Gonzalez delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Miami beat the Los Angeles Rams 28-17 this past Sunday. No one had a standout game offensively for Miami, but they got scores from a handful of players including OLB Andrew Van Ginkel, MLB Kyle Van Noy, and WR DeVante Parker.

Miami’s defense was the real showstopper, as it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The picks came courtesy of CB Eric Rowe and DT Christian Wilkins.

The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought Arizona up to 5-2 and the Dolphins to 4-3. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Arizona enters the game with only four rushing touchdowns allowed, which is the best in the NFL. As for Miami, they rank first in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only eight on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Stadium — Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium — Glendale, Arizona TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cardinals are a 4.5-point favorite against the Dolphins, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.