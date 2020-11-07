GST Vs SBW Fantasy Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: Sichuan managed to keep the flickering flame of their season alive with two wins on the spin.

Powering themselves into third place in the league standings of CBA 2020-21 with their fifth successive win in the league, its fair to say that Guangdong Southern Tigers are going to be firmly embroiled in the battle for the glistening title this season.

Taking no time to hit the ground running, the side has taken to the new season like a fish takes to water. Shooting with veracity, the gamut of the side’s rampant calibre paired with their gambit defensive moves has seen the side earnestly keep itself persistently involved in the echelons of the points tally.

The 131-106 win against Shanxi was the perfect testament to the overwhelming nature of the side’s gameplan. They dominated their opponents all across the four quarters, something they have done all season long to emerge as a ruthless side no one has fancied taking on.

GST Vs SBW Fantasy Probable Winner

It’s the last team Sichaun would have wanted to come across. After a dreary start to the season, the club as just managing to find its feet in the middle with two wins on the bounce.

That resurgence will mean for little today though with the side’s minirevival being quashed by a relentless Guangdong side.

Probable Playing 5

Guangdong

Rui, Zhou, Junfei, Du, Xu

Sichaun Blue Whales

Su, Yuan, Chen, Jing, Li

Match Details

CBA 2020-21

Match: Guangdong Vs Sichuan

Date And Time: 7th November, Saturday: 5:05pm

Best Shooter

Guangdong

Sichuan

Best Defender

Guangdong

Sichuan

Bygone Encounter

Guangdong Vs Shanxi: 131-106

Sichuan Vs Ducks: 81-80

Fantasy Picks

Point Guard

Equipped with one of the most pristine rosters in the league, Guangdong have had the leeway to persistently shuffle their playing 5. However, one player who has been involved every time owing to his influential on the side’s attacking gameplan is Rui Zhao.

Shooting Guard

Its become abundantly clear that Marshon Brooks is going to be the focal point of Guangdong’s attack this season. The shooting guard is quenching his insatiable thirst for points with every passing game.

Sichuan will on the other hand see Shuo Han be the first pick from the club for the day after his impeccable 12 point display.

Small Forward

Guangdong’s top scorer against Shanxi, Sonny Weems’ 24 point display in the contest sees him retain his spot in our playing setup. The opposition will be represented by Jing Hanyi in this docket owing to the ambit of his skill set which entails traits in both the facets of the game.

Power Forward

With Guangdong set to limit minutes for pivotal names today owing to the gruelling schedule they find themselves in the midst of, Fanri Zeng is all set to get another run out in the middle. Its one he’s earned as well with 6 points and 7 boards against Shanxi.

Centre

Going for the sucker punch in that contest was Zhou Peng as his floating jump points helped him accrue 13 points. Sichuan will see Hamed Haddadi make a foray into the fray of our side after he touched the roof with a 25-19 performance to register his club’s second win on the bounce.

Star Player

That game winning double-double sees Hamed be our star player while Brooks is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Zhao, Brooks, Han, Weems, Hanyi, Zeng, Hamed, Peng

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.