New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate could face some discipline from the team after what has been a dramatic week internally. According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, it’s possible that Tate won’t play on Sunday vs. the Washington Football team, or won’t start as part of the discipline from his incidents over the past week. Giants head coach Joe Judge wouldn’t commit to anything on Friday morning.

“I’m going to discuss a lot of possibilities today after practice,” Judge said.

On Wednesday, Tate was not present for the Giants’ walkthrough. Judge said that Tate would return to the facility on Thursday, but several reporters noted that Tate’s absence did sound disciplinary.

“Yeah I spoke to Golden at length today. We’re dealing internally with a lot of things,” Judge said, via SNY Giants. “We have a walkthrough today, he’s not going to be at the walkthrough today but he will be back in the building and practicing with us for the remainder of the week, business as usual. We are going to deal with this internally, and that’s all I’m really going to say about that.”

Tate appears to be upset with the Giants for his role in the offense, as he recently “liked” a couple of tweets that criticized the Giants and his wife posted a rant on social media saying that the team needed to feed him the ball. Tate was reportedly a player the Giants were trying to move ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

According to Raanan, Tate was seen at practice on Friday playing the role of Washington star receiver Terry McLaurin for the scout team.

The 32-year-old has been targeted just six times over the past three games, and has caught four of those targets for a total of 81 yards and two touchdowns. In seven games this season, Tate has caught 22 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns.

Washington has the top passing defense in the NFL, as they allow an average of 185.9 passing yards per game. If Tate is indeed going to face some kind of discipline from Judge and the Giants, expect Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton to receive an uptick in touches.