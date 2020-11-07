For a professional football player, eating is a major part of the job, especially if you’re expected to block other behemoth players to open up lanes for your running back or prevent your quarterback from being hit. Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith stands at 6-foot-0 and 240 pounds, and the key to maintaining that physique may surprise you.

During an appearance on Bro Bible’s Endless Hustle Podcast, Smith shared that he has a somewhat alarming Chipotle habit. According to Smith, he eats the same order from Chipotle “four or five times a day.” His go-to? A bowl with chicken, rice and beans. That’s it!

To be fair, there are far worse fast-food addictions an athlete could have. According to Chipotle’s nutrition calculator, a bowl containing only chicken, rice and beans amounts to 520 calories, 12.5 grams of fat, 44 grams of protein and 62 grams of carbs. Multiply that by four, and you’ve got 2080 calories and 176 grams of protein.