It seems that Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll one of the strongest NA teams in professional Dota 2. Having no great results since the pandemic, it seems that EG are looking to the future. A roster change looked imminent, and it is now perhaps already in the works for Evil Geniuses.

Evil Geniuses took to Twitter to announce that Ramzes is moved to a non-active position of their Dota 2 roster. This means that Ramzes will not be playing any more games for EG.

His last outing with EG was at the Omega League. Ramzes returned home during the pandemic and throughout the Omega League, he had to play with a high ping along with his teammates. Consequently, EG even played with BuLBa in certain events.

Effective immediately, we are moving Roman “@Ramzes” Kushnarev to a non-active position on our Dota 2 roster. We look forward to sharing further updates in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/rt1Bl7Noh1 — Evil Geniuses (@EvilGeniuses) November 6, 2020

The last line of the Twitter post confirms that EG is looking to make changes to its roster. We do not yet know if this will be a minor change or a big reshuffle.

After this announcement, EG are left with 4 players in their active Dota 2 roster:

Artour “Arteezy” Babaev

Azel “Abed” Yusop

Andreas “Cr1t-” Nielsen

Tal “Fly” Aizik

