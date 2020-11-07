EVE Vs MUN Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: With pivotal names returning to the middle, Everton look to overhaul their bygone defeats.

After torching their way to the pinnacles of the points tally with four wins in succession in the Premier League, the bruhaha around Everton has dimmed. The club is winless in its last three encounters, matches which have seen the club be defeated in both of their last couple of fixtures.

The results have seen the side nosedive into fourth place with the glistening shine engulfing the club previously vanishing in the air at the moment. The club doled out its worst performance the last time around, a 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United where the side failed to compensate for the missing names.

However, the side welcomes back a bevy of quiessential players for today’s encounter against Manchester United. Its massively uplifted the mood around the club even before they step out for the showdown with the side retaining the identity of the team which was ripping teams into shreds earlier in the season.

EVE Vs MUN Fantasy Probable Winner

Winless in four of their last five encounters, Manchester United find themselves dwindling all the way down into 15th place. The club was stunned in the Champions League earlier this week, a shock defeat which perfectly epitomised the club’s teetering form.

It’s a side which makes for a timid and meek unit, one which will fail to withstand the brunt of this Everton attack.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Gbamin and Holgate both continue to struggle with ongoing injury issues while Richarlison is still serving a suspension for Everton.

Alex’s brush with Coronavirus is set to rule him out for another fixture.

Everton

Pickford, Kenny, Mina, Keane, Nkounkou, Doucoure, Allan, Gomes, Bernard, Calvert-Lewin, Iwobi

Manchester United

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Pogba, Fernandes, Greenwood, Rashford

Match Details

Premier League 2020-21

Match: Everton Vs Manchester United

Date And Time: 7th November, Saturday- 6:00pm IST

Venue: Goodison Park, Everton

Television: Star Sports Select 2/HD, Disney+ Hotstar

Top Goal Scorer

Everton

Manchester United

Bruno: 3 Goals, 2 Assists

Bygone Encounter

Newcastle United Vs Everton: 2-1

Manchester United Vs Arsenal: 0-1

Goal-Keeper

David de Gea continuing to hold onto his spot in between the sticks for Manchester United is one of the many flabbergasting reasons which see the side beleaguered at the moment. However, with Everton unsure of who their main goal-keeper is, David makes for the only viable option in this docket.

Defenders

Despite all the hardwork Ancelotti has inducted in place ever since his arrival at Everton, the defensive side of the game is one he’s struggled to overhaul. Despite this, we’ll be opting for the duo of Jonjoe Kenny and Yerry Mina from the club, two players who can shun a Manchester United which is goalless in its last two fixtures from scoring.

Manchester United on the other hand see us opt for Harry Maguire owing to the threat he possesses in the freekicks and corners.

Midfielders

Although James Rodriguez was envisioned to add a massive shot in the arm to Everton’s attacking gameplan this season, no one would have envisaged him to leave such an early impact. He’s already gone onto score three goals as well as craft three for the club, a player who is turning out to be a sensational bit of business for the home team.

Allan was solid the last time around, another player who has taken no time to hit the ground running for Everton. Manchester United on the other hand will see their CDM pairing of Scott McTominay and Fred represent our club given the players’ ability to not only close the ball but recover it as well.

The club’s leading scorer with three goals and two assists, Bruno Fernandes completes the trivalent from the side.

Strikers

Least perturbed by the fact that he got no support his counterparts the last time he stepped out onto the pitch, Dominic Calvert-Lewin continued in his free wheeling manner to score for the side. Marcus Rashford is our selection from the opposition meanwhile owing to the two goals and two assists he has in his kitty.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Dominic’s gargantuan eight goal haul sees him captain our team for the day while Bruno is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

David, Yerry, Kenny, Maguire, Bruno, Fred, Allan, James, Scott, Marcus, Dominic

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.