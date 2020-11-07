Multiple sources say that Devin Booker does not want out of Phoenix, and could not even demand a trade due to his contract extension.

Just like fellow Eastern Conference guard Bradley Beal, Devin Booker has been placed in several trade scenarios for quite some time now. The rumors especially ramped up when the 2020 offseason commenced.

Ryen Russilo definitely ignited the fire that keeps the Booker trade rumors alive. This is because a couple days back, Russillo claimed that Booker wanting out of Phoenix is “the worst kept secret in the league”.

Booker’s potential unhappiness with the Suns franchise could be due to their lack of success in the 5 years he has been there. They haven’t made the Playoffs since he got drafted, nor has he had any reliable, second options on offense. Despite this, multiple league sources have claimed there is no truth to Booker wanting to be traded.

League sources claim Devin Booker does not want of Phoenix just yet

Perhaps the most success the Suns have endured during their 5 year stretch with Booker was their 8-0 run the Orlando Bubble.

The Suns’ 2019-20 NBA season ending on a positive note, could be the factor attributing to Devin not wanting out of Phoenix just yet. Multiple executives around the league believe claims on the Suns star wanting out are false, with no validity to them.

John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix claimed these rumors are, “garbage”.

Could Devin Booker even ask for a trade away from the Suns?

D-Book signed a massive $158 million contract extension prior to the 2019-20 season, that has him on the books till 2024.

He has to enter merely the 2nd year of his contract this upcoming 2020-21 NBA season. Thus, he is in no place to demands trades away from a franchise he committed to a year prior. It’s safe to say that the Suns will not be trading away their franchise cornerstone anytime soon.