DC vs SRH Fantasy Qualifier-2 Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – 8 November 2020 (Abu Dhabi). The winner will face Mumbai Indians in the finals whereas the loser will bow out of the tournament.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier-2 match of IPL 2020 aka Indian Premier League which will be played at the Zayed International Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Delhi Capitals are playing really poor at the moment and have lost four of their last five games. The team is struggling in all departments and, they need to find some rhythm as one more defeat will end their campaign for this year. Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy is under the radar now whereas, Kagiso Rabada needs to fire with his bowling. This is going to be a tough game for the side.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, are in brilliant form and have won all of their last four games. David Warner has been leading the side really well whereas the team has been performing well in all departments. Jason Holder has been the MVP of the side and has been absolutely brilliant. The SRH side would like to continue their momentum.

Pitch Report – This pitch has been really good enough for batting lately and the chasing teams are doing better. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 161 runs.

Total IPL 2020 Games Played: 21; Batting 1st Won: 8; Batting 2nd Won: 13

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Delhi Capitals – Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada.

Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha/Shreevats Goswami, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, T Natarajan.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Delhi Capitals – Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, and Marcus Stoinis.

Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, and Manish Pandey.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Delhi Capitals – Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Jason Holder and T Natarajan.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Jason Holder, Kagiso Rabada, and Manish Pandey.

DC vs SRH Team Wicket-Keeper

Rishabh Pant (Price 8.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Pant has been really bad in the IPL 2020 but, in the absence of Saha, he has to be the obvious pick in this game.

[If Saha plays the game, pick him instead of Pant]

DC vs SRH Team Batsmen

Shikhar Dhawan (Price 10) and Ajinkya Rahane (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the Delhi Capitals. Dhawan is the 3rd highest run-scorer of the tournament with 525 runs under his belt at an average of 43.75. He is the most experienced batsman of the side, whereas Rahane also scored a brilliant half-century in the last league game of the tournament. He is going to be an asset in this game at the number 3 position.

David Warner (Price 10.5), Manish Pandey (Price 9), and Kane Williamson (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Warner is now the 2nd highest run-scorer of the tournament with 546 runs under his belt at an average of 42 whereas, Manish is having his best IPL season and has scored 404 runs till now. Kane, on the other hand, played a match-winning knock in the last game and is an important cog of Hyderabad’s batting. This trio is the batting core of the side.

DC vs SRH Team All-Rounders

Jason Holder (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Holder has been brilliant in the tournament so far and has picked 13 wickets in just 6 games whereas, he is a decent enough batsman as well.

DC vs SRH Team Bowlers

Kagiso Rabada (Price 9.5) and Ravi Ashwin (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Delhi Capitals. Rabada is the best bowler of the side and is the 2nd highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 25 wickets under his belt whereas, Ashwin was brilliant in the last game and has picked 13 wickets this season. Both of them are game-changers.

T Natarajan (Price 8.5) and Sandeep Sharma (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Natarajan has picked 16 wickets whereas, Sandeep has picked 13 wickets. Sandeep has been bowling really well lately, whereas Nattu proved his death-bowling class in the last game.

Match Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad are the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Jason Holder and David Warner

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Shikhar Dhawan and Kagiso Rabada

