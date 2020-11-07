DC vs SRH Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the second qualifier of IPL 2020.

The second qualifier of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi tomorrow.

In the last six matches that Capitals have played this season, they have lost as many as five matches to find themselves in a rut. From their best batsmen not scoring the amount of runs that they should score to their bowlers losing steam at the wrong time, Delhi require a significant change of form to be able to defeat Sunrisers.

Talking about the opposition in Sunrisers, they have peaked at the right time to win five out of their last six matches. While Capitals have lost their hard-earned winning momentum, Hyderabad have gained the same which give them an advantage ahead of this match. It is worth mentioning that Delhi have never defeated Hyderabad outside of India.

DC vs SRH Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 17

Matches won by DC: 6

Matches won by SRH: 11

Matched played in India: 16 (DC 6, SRH 8)

Matches played in UAE: 3 (DC 0, SRH 3)

DC average score against SRH: 153

SRH average score against DC: 151

Most runs for DC: 392 (Rishabh Pant)

Most runs for SRH: 440 (David Warner)

Most wickets for DC: 7 (Kagiso Rabada)

Most wickets for SRH: 12 (Rashid Khan)

Most catches for DC: 6 (Shreyas Iyer)

Most catches for SRH: 8 (David Warner)

The last time when Capitals and Sunrisers had locked horns against each other was around a fortnight ago at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Playing only his second match this season, SRH wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha (87) had scored a match-winning half-century to propel his team to 219/2 in 20 overs after Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer asked them to bat first.

On the back of spinner Rashid Khan’s bowling figures of 4-0-7-3 and pacers T. Natarajan and Sandeep Sharma picking a couple of wickets each, Hyderabad had bundled out DC for 131 in 19 overs to register a thumping victory.