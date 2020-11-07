Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports



Davante Adams has taken the throne as the best wide receiver in the NFL this season. Not that Aaron Rodgers has many other targets to get the ball to, given the lack of consistent pass catchers on the Green Bay Packers through nine weeks.

Sure, some receivers on Green Bay had big performances in certain weeks, but Adams has been consistent — and dominant — throughout the year. Thursday night’s win over the San Francisco 49ers was no different, as Adams finished with 10 catches for 173 yards and one touchdown in a dominant Packers victory. Not only does Adams lead the NFL with eight receiving touchdowns — in just six games — but he is also in the top five in receiving yards (676).

Is Adams the best wide receiver in football? He certainly has a case.

“I think that’s fair to say,” Adams said after Thursday’s win, via the Packers website. “I think that’s not being conceited; that’s just being confident. I think obviously what I’ve done and what I’m going to continue to do is going to prove that, to anybody who isn’t on board with that.

“At the end of the day, I’ll tell you yes, absolutely, I think I’m the best wide receiver in the game, but there’s a lot of things that go into me being able to make that statement.”

Adams leads the NFL in receptions per game (8.8) and receiving yards per game (112.5), over 12 yards more than second place DeAndre Hopkins. Adams is the first player in the Super Bowl era with 50-plus catches, 600-plus receiving yards and 8-plus receiving touchdowns in his first 6 games of the season — showcasing the impact he’s made on the Packers offense and how dominant he’s been around the league. Adams’ 26 receiving touchdowns since the start of the 2018 season are tied for the most in the NFL while he ranks fifth in receiving yards (3,058) during that span despite playing just 33 games.

Adams has been one of the game’s best kept secrets for a long period of time. He’s finally entered the conversation with Hopkins, Julio Jones, and Michael Thomas as one of the game’s best at his position.