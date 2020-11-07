CHE Vs SHF Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Chelsea finally showing signs of the juggernaut many proclaimed them to be this season.

For all their slew of worldclass attacking signings, Chelsea needed to rely on their newly acquired defensive faces to unlock the true potential of the side. Ever since the emergence of Silva and Mendy in Chelsea’s defensive setup, the club has gone on a stupendous uptick in form, a club now reposing the faith its raucous supporters had ingrained in the side.

While Chelsea were always going to take time to move in unison with all the new components taking time to fall in place and click, the club is steadily taking on the identity of a team to be held in high esteem. The side has kept six cleansheets ever since Mendy has emerged as the custodian of the side’s sticks, a player fast growing in stature at the club.

This much yearned for defensive acumen paired with the likes of Havertz, Werner and Ziyech all moving in tandem to rake in the goals has seen Chelsea remain unbeaten in their last five matches. Thumping Burnley 3-0 the last time around, the side followed up the performance with a clinical 3-0 win against Rennes in the Champions League.

CHE Vs SHF Fantasy Probable Winner

This week will culminate for Chelsea with the side making it three wins out of three. The team is up against a Sheffield United side which is yet to win this season, a dreary side which will fail to withstand the brunt of this enterprising Chelsea setup.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Jack continues to sit out with an injury whole Bardsley is yet to record a negative COVID test.

Billy is spending a long spell on the sidelines for Chelsea due to his injury.

Chelsea

Mendy, James, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell, Kante, Jorginho, Ziyech, Havertz, Pulisic, Werner

Sheffield United

Ramsdale, Basham, Egan, Stevens, Baldock, Norwood, Ampadu, Berge, Osborn, Brewster, McBurnie

Match Details

Premier League 2019-20

Match: Chelsea Vs Sheffield United

Date And Time: 7th November, Saturday- 11:00pm IST

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

Television: Star Sports Select 1/HD

Top Goal Scorer

Chelsea

Sheffield United

Bygone Encounter

Burnley Vs Chelsea: 0-3

Sheffield United Vs Manchester City: 0-1

Goal-Keeper

Had Aaron Ramsdale not decided to take matters into his own hands when Sheffield United came across Manchester City, the hosts could have ended up receiving a real battering. The goal-keeper justified the club moving for his services this season as he kept a rampant City attack at bay.

Defenders

When Chelsea had roped in Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell ahead of the ongoing season, question marks had been pointed at the club’s selection. However, those questions have been answered early on with the two defenders showing why the London based club was so eager to indulge in the services of the two.

Along with them, Reece James has been impeccable as well with the three moving in unison to turnaround Chelsea’s languishing defensive gameplan. With Sheffield United set to defend with all their lives today with this being the only way they can emerged unscathed from the encounter, we’ll be opting for a duo from the side.

We begin with George Baldock who has the one assist to his name, partnering him alongside the tenacious Enda Stevens.

Midfielders

Finally injury free, Hakim Ziyech is now getting an extended run in this Chelsea setup. He scored twice and assisted in his first couple of fixtures for the club, enigmatic performances which make him a must have pick for today.

Mason Mount is now back in his preferred role, one where he’s thrived and flourished to become such a mainstay of Lampard’s playing 11. The visitors meanwhile will as ever see Sander Berge find a place in our side from the club owing to his ability to canter his way into both attack and defence.

Strikers

Timo Werner is looking every bit the goal scoring machine Chelsea had roped in this season. He’s scored seven and created three for the club since his arrival, a player fast showing why the world why he’s considered one of the best in the game.

Tammy Abraham got a goal against Rennes to see him partner Werner up for the encounter.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Werner’s two strikes against Rennes see him captain our team while Ziyech is our vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Aaron, Ben, Zouma, James, Baldock, Stevens, Ziyech, Mount, Berge, Tammy, Timo

