It took the nation several tense days to get here, but late Saturday morning AP, CNN and then all other broadcast outlets, finally called the 2020 presidential election for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

I don’t really need to tell you that the last four years have been total chaos, as President Trump and his divisive rhetoric and politics have exposed deep divisions that exist in our country. As the vote counts continue to roll in, several things are becoming clear. First, more people than ever voted in this historical election. Totals continue to rise, but as of now almost 75 million people have cast ballots for Biden, while 70 million people voted for the sitting President. Second, Biden has gotten more votes than any another presidential candidate, including Barack Obama in 2008. While that margin is close, Biden is entering the White House with a clear mandate. Still, as vote totals indicate, we’re a deeply divided country, and that will not go away anytime soon.

Even with that in mind, as news started to spread that the victory had been called for Biden/Harris, people in major cities took to the streets to celebrate. Videos on social media show people dancing in the streets in Philadelphia, people cheering in New York, shouts erupting from high rises in Chicago.

If there’s one thing to be learned from this, it’s what one Twitter used pointed out.

“Live your life in such a way that the entire planet doesn’t dance in the street when you lose your job.”