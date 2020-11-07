Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images



The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will potentially add two new wide receivers to the lineup this week that they didn’t have against the New York Giants on Monday night. While Antonio Brown is expected to make his Bucs debut against the New Orleans Saints, the Buccaneers are also expected to enjoy the return of Chris Godwin, who was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a finger injury.

“We know what he brings. We’ll see how sore it is tomorrow. He caught the ball fine,” Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said on Friday, via Greg Auman of The Athletic. “I would anticipate him probably playing.”

Godwin has caught 25 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns in four games this season and has missed four other games due to a concussion and then the finger injury he suffered during the 45-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders a couple of weeks ago. Godwin caught all nine of his targets for 88 yards and one touchdown during the matchup, and reportedly fractured his index finger when catching a touchdown from Tom Brady in the fourth quarter.

This Saints-Buccaneers matchup is certainly one of the premier games in Week 9. The Buccaneers are out to avenge their Week 1 loss to Drew Brees and Co., and a win would keep them in first place in the division. The Saints are also expected to return a couple of wideouts this week, as Michael Thomas has been a limited participant with ankle and hamstring injuries and Emmanuel Sanders is also expected to return to the field after dealing with COVID-19.